Charles Busch Will Appear on BETWEEN TWO PALMS at The Studios of Key West

The drag legend Charles Busch sits down for a one-hour, unscripted conversation on the weekly livestream series BETWEEN TWO PALMS at THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST on Wednesday, May 12th from 6-7PM EST.

The series is offered for free to viewers who want to experience a chance to listen into a deep dive about the imagination, living the creative live and keeping the creative spirit alive.

"Each week an art maker is paired with a member of The Studios family," says Executive Producer and co-host, Stephen Kitsakos. "Our conversations with notable writers, visual artists and performers from theater, TV and film, are not meant to be interviews, but rather a series of informal chats, as if a viewer gets to listen into a conversation between two people at a cocktail party."

Viewers can propose a question during the registration and, if selected, are brought into the livestream to meet the guest and participate in the chat. This week director Murphy Davis, one of the founders of the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, NY and an Artistic Associate of The Studios of Key West sits down with Mr. Busch

Busch, of course, is a prominent actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer and drag legend. He is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, The Lady in Question, Red Scare on Sunset, The Confession of Lily Dare and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom; one of the longest running plays in the history of Off-Broadway. His play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife received a Tony nomination for Best Play and is the longest running Broadway comedy of the past twenty-five years. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. He has been honored with a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright and received the Flora Roberts Award for Sustained Achievement in the theater by the Dramatists Guild. He is the subject of the documentary film The Lady in Question is Charles Busch.

More information on this and upcoming conversations can be found at https://tskw.org/ The Studios of Key West is one of the leading multidisciplinary arts organizations in South Florida and has continued to provide an Artist Residency Program as well as classes, workshops, digital, streaming programs and virtual gallery exhibits since the beginning of the pandemic providing continued employment to many visual artists, writers, performers and instructors in the Florida Keys.