Carbonell Awards 49th Annual Ceremony Tickets Now on Sale

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Tickets are now available for the 49th annual awards ceremony that will be held on Monday, November 16 at 7:30 pm, at the University Theatre on the Boca Raton campus of Florida Atlantic University. Tickets for the ceremony and after party are $45 and can be purchased by calling the FAU Box Office at 561.297.6124 or online.

During the 2025-2026 theatre season, more than 100 professional productions at 33 theatres were evaluated by a diverse group of nearly 50 Carbonell judges representing all three participating counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach).

At this year's Carbonell Ceremony awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along with nine Special Awards including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts and the new Christine Dolen Award for Outstanding Debut.

The talented and dynamic team producing, writing, and directing this year's Carbonell Awards Ceremony are Executive Producer Andrew Kato, Producer Eloisa Ferrer, and Music Director Caryl Fantel.

In addition, this year's combined Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships / Hap Erstein Memorial Scholarships will be presented ($3,000 each) to talented high school graduates: Sofia Bornia (Palm Beach County), Avery Garfinkel (Broward County), and Matthew Aidan Sanchez (Miami-Dade County).



Photo Credit: Premier Photo/Jacek Gancarz)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 10 Hrs 20 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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