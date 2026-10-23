Carbonell Awards 49th Annual Ceremony Tickets Now on Sale
The ceremony will honor 100+ professional productions evaluated by nearly 50 judges across South Florida's three counties.
Tickets are now available for the 49th annual awards ceremony that will be held on Monday, November 16 at 7:30 pm, at the University Theatre on the Boca Raton campus of Florida Atlantic University. Tickets for the ceremony and after party are $45 and can be purchased by calling the FAU Box Office at 561.297.6124 or online.
During the 2025-2026 theatre season, more than 100 professional productions at 33 theatres were evaluated by a diverse group of nearly 50 Carbonell judges representing all three participating counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach).
At this year's Carbonell Ceremony awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along with nine Special Awards including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts and the new Christine Dolen Award for Outstanding Debut.
The talented and dynamic team producing, writing, and directing this year's Carbonell Awards Ceremony are Executive Producer Andrew Kato, Producer Eloisa Ferrer, and Music Director Caryl Fantel.
In addition, this year's combined Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships / Hap Erstein Memorial Scholarships will be presented ($3,000 each) to talented high school graduates: Sofia Bornia (Palm Beach County), Avery Garfinkel (Broward County), and Matthew Aidan Sanchez (Miami-Dade County).
Photo Credit: Premier Photo/Jacek Gancarz)
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