CUBAN CHICKEN SOUP: WHEN THERE'S NO MORE CAFE Begins At Adrienne Arsht Center This May

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of Elena Garcia and Stuart Meltzer's CUBAN CHICKEN SOUP: WHEN THERE'S NO MORE CAFÉ from May 2-19.

From the creative team that brought behind the hugely successful ¡Fuacata! A Latina's Guide to Surviving the Universe comes a new one-woman, comedic tour de force starring the incomparable Elena Maria Garcia.

All the powerful, eccentric and very funny women introduced in ¡Fuacata! return, as Elena's story continues 10 years later. At a time when her life should be getting easier, Elena must suddenly navigate unexpected twists and turns, counting on old friends — and new — to help her get through a crisis-filled day. The good news is that when you run out of café, there's always Mami's homemade chicken soup to make the world better. CUBAN CHICKEN SOUP: WHEN THERE'S NO MORE CAFÉ is a fresh new play full of heart, pathos and hysterical comic moments.

Tickets to CUBAN CHICKEN SOUP: WHEN THERE'S NO MORE CAFÉ are $55 and $60*. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

"When Elena Maria Garcia and I work together, something magical happens. We get each other's humor, we write characters that really reflect Miami and we find a story that is not only hysterical but full of pathos,” said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. “Elena is part of the Zoetic family and CUBAN CHICKEN SOUP: WHEN THERE'S NO MORE CAFÉ is a beautiful companion piece to ¡Fuacata! A Latina's Guide to Surviving the Universe with many of the same characters that made ¡Fuacata! so special. Our community needs to laugh right now, and Elena Maria Garcia is the person to make that happen."

"Zoetic Stage has given me the opportunity to continue with the life of Elena and with a message of love, food, friendship, and change,” said Elena Maria Garcia. “Sometimes you just have to sit down and listen."

Zoetic Stage will continue their Second Sunday Talkback series immediately following the matinee performance on Sunday, May 12.

Elena Maria Garcia can't believe she's jumping on this crazy ride again. She is grateful and excited to be back on the Zoetic Stage and directed by her writing partner, Stuart Meltzer. Elena wears many hats: maternal goddess (because she is), wife ("Spectacular" that's what he'll tell you), educator (crusher of dreams), wildlife advocate (keeps a trunk full of cat food), magician (because anything is possible), life coach (to most), improvist (forever), and the list goes on. Elena has been seen working her craft in: Fuacata! or A Latina's Guide to Surviving the Universe, The Wolves, South Beach Babylon, Moscow, The House of Blue Leaves, Dance Nation, The Book of Liz, Parallel Lives, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, DNA, Animal Farm, Sister Act, Jesus Hopped the A Train, Death-Defying Acts. She has appeared in numerous national commercials and feature/Indie films. One of Elena's passions is collaborating with solo artists. Those shows include: The Wedding Warrior (NY), Demerits, Detentions & Dismissals, Sex, Drugs Rock & Roll, Flying Lessons, and more. Her love of collaborating brought her the opportunity to write and direct JUDE, commissioned by the Institute of Immigration Study at Barry University.

She was one of the founders of Big Purse and Matching Shoes, Separate Checks and Quien Sigue A Quien, the first short form Spanish-only speaking improv troupe in the US. She is a four-time recipient of the prestigious Carbonell Award. Elena is on the board of the Florida Theatre Conference and works closely with professional theatre companies to make permanent connections with graduates and their first-time professional experience. Elena is an Associate Professor of Theatre at Barry University. She is a member of Actor's Equity Association and Screen Actors Guild.

CUBAN CHICKEN SOUP: WHEN THERE'S NO MORE CAFÉ is directed by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. Stuart is a Miami native and the proud recipient of numerous Carbonell Awards for Best Director. He is also a Carbonell Award winner for Best New Work for his play The Goldberg Variations. Altogether, he has been honored with eighteen Carbonell nominations.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.