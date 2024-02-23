CAROUSEL to be Presented at The Wick Theatre Beginning This Month

The classic musical Carousel is set to ope at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. This iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein production features a treasure trove of timeless songs including “If I Loved You,” “Carousel Waltz,” “June is Bustin' Out All Over,” and the anthemic “You'll Never Walk Alone.” Adding to the theatrical presentation, The Wick will have a stunning, 10-seat carousel spinning in the lot outside the theater for guests to enjoy. The show runs February 29-March 24, 2024 with evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets start at $79 and are available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

“Carousel has always been acclaimed as one of the most beautiful productions of all time with its enduring songs and breathtaking dance sequences,” Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "Adding to the spectacle, we are bringing in a magnificent merry-go-round so our guests can take a spin before the show!”

Carousel is the second musical by the team of Richard Rodgers (music) and Oscar Hammerstein II (books and lyrics). The story revolves around carousel barker Billy Bigelow, whose romance with millworker Julie Jordan comes at the price of both of their jobs. Billy attempts a robbery to provide for Julie and their unborn child, and after it goes tragically wrong, he is given a chance to make things right. A secondary plot follows millworker Carrie Pipperidge and her romance with ambitious fisherman Enoch Snow. The show premiered on Broadway in April 1945, before the Tony Awards were established, however, revival productions won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical. As the legendary Stephen Sondheim once said: “Oklahoma! is about a picnic. Carousel is about life and death."

For this epic production, The Wick has assembled a cast of 36 performers – the most ever for the Wick Theatre stage – from New York, Chicago, Florida and beyond!

As booming-voiced, baritone circus barker Billy Bigelow is Trevor Martin, who most recently performed the role of Billy Bigelow in Intermountain Opera's production of Carousel and starred as Captain Von Trapp on the global tour of The Sound of Music. A classically trained vocalist who is at home on both theatre and opera stages, Trevor was also the 2019 winner of the prestigious Lotte Lenya Competition. As the innocent mill worker, Julie Jordan, is Julia Suriano who recently played Dorothy in the 80th Anniversary Production of The Wizard of Oz. Multiple Carbonell Award-winner Mallory Newbrough is back at the Wick after the recent Fiddler on the Roof as Julie's spirited best friend, Carrie Pipperidge. Southeastern Florida Theatre mainstay Dalia Aleman is Nettie Fowler. And new to the Wick Theatre is Sean Birkett as the lovable and ambitious fisherman Enoch Snow.

And, as always, the Wick Theatre brings in some of the best creatives in the Theatre World. Director Jeffry George, who has served as long-time Wick Theatre Production Stage Manager, helms Carousel with a wealth of knowledge from over 50 years of performing, Directing, Stage Management as well as Artistic Director and Managing Director at theatres across the country. Choreographer Simon Coulthard, classically trained in ballet, began choreographing across the globe after performing in a handful of West End musicals including Cats. And Music Director to the Stars, Bobby Peaco, is back for his 4th straight show at the Wick!