CABARET Comes to Miami in March

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic CABARET from March 14-April 7. The Center’s intimate Carnival Studio Theater will be transformed into the gritty Kit-Kat Klub, where audiences will be surrounded by dancers and musicians. CABARET features an all-local cast led by South Florida natives and Carbonell Award winners Lindsey Corey as Sally Bowles and Elijah Word as the Emcee.

Tickets to CABARET are $65*. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $85* including cabaret-style seating and a complimentary cocktail, wine or beer. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

The Arsht Center’s THEATER UP CLOSE series gratefully acknowledges the founding support of Adrianne and Jerry L. Cohen.

“We can't think of a better time to present the wonderfully sexy, poignant, and important musical CABARET to South Florida audiences,” said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. “This piece of art is a reminder of the power complacency has over society and celebrates bravely the many varied individuals making up the fabric of our lives.”

As the 1920s draw to a close in Berlin, a garish master of ceremonies assures his audience that they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, CABARET explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies."

CABARET is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Audiences are invited to an alluring, preshow experience at opening night on Friday, March 15. The enchantment begins at 6 p.m. with live jazz and cabaret-style performers evoking the eccentricity of 1920s Berlin. Champagne and light bites will be available for purchase.

Zoetic Stage will continue their Second Sunday Talkback series immediately following the matinee performance on Sunday, March 24.

CABARET features an all-local cast made up of Lindsey Corey, Sara Grant, Avi Hoffman, Lauren Horgan, Robert Koutros, Nate Promkul, Casey Sacco, Ben Sandomir, Laura Turnbull, Conor Walton, Teddy Warren and Elijah Word.