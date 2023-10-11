Broward Center Reveals SEAS Program Schedule and Details

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts kicks off the new season of the award-winning Student Enrichment Through the Arts (SEAS), where more than three million public school students in K-12 have attended curriculum-driven performances aligned with Florida’s B.E.ST standards. Recognized as the only program of its type in the nation in which students attend performances free of charge with free transportation, SEAS performances include dance, music, drama, historical dramas and engaging multicultural programs.

With performances at the Broward Center and The Parker, SEAS begins on October 16 at 11:30 a.m. with Doktor Kaboom and The Wheel of Science for students in grades 5-7 at The Parker and concludes with Seraphic Fire in Concert for grades 4-12 at The Parker on April 29. Among the additional shows during the school year are Into the Woods, The Tales of Custard the Dragon, A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling and more. Teachers can access free study guides online for each performance. To register a class and for the full schedule, visit browardschools.com/SEAS.

SEAS is the largest arts-in-education program in the U.S. Recognized with national awards from the National School Boards Association and the Kennedy Center Alliance for Arts Education, SEAS serves approximately 125,000 students annually.

For private, public and parochial school K-12 students and home-school networks the JM Family Enterprises Smart Stage Matinee Series includes performances during the school year, free study guides and tickets starting at $8 per student. In addition, a Smart Stage PLUS workshop can be added to the experience. The 30-minute workshops reinforce B.E.S.T. standards, engage learning building on themes and content from the show and incorporates art forms such as creative movement, storytelling, music and theater.

At the Broward Center, Smart Stage Matinees are Numbers Don’t Lie (Nov. 3), The Tales of Custard the Dragon (Nov. 8), A Christmas Carol (Dec. 1), The Frog Prince (Jan. 12) and Junie B. Jones (April 19). The series at The Parker features Doktor Kaboom and the Wheel of Science (Oct. 16) and Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents The Nutcracker (Dec. 15). For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org/smart-stage-matinees, call 954.468.2689 or email Education@BrowardCenter.org.

For teachers, the Broward Center is once again offering the Teacher’s Lounge, which provides access to ticket discounts and resources for teachers. Teachers may purchase discounted tickets by choosing TEACHER ticket purchasing online or in person at the AutoNation Box Office. Teacher tickets must be picked up at Will Call at the AutoNation Box Office or The Parker Box Office the day of the show with a valid teacher ID. For more information, including purchasing rules, how to purchase teacher tickets online and a list of shows that offer teacher discounts, visit BrowardCenter.org/teacher-tickets.

The Broward Center’s Discover Broadway for Teachers is designed to inspire educators with new teaching methods through an exchange of ideas with peers and professional Broadway artists. Educatiors will meet the stars and learn about their careers onsage and on the road in Inside the Actors Studio-style workshops. Performance packages for teachers include one upper orchestra level ticket to a Broadway performance, free admission to a Discover Broadway pre-show chat-back Q&A and food and refreshments in the UMHealth University of Miami Health System Intermezzo Lounge.

The season features: Annie (Oct.10-22), Funny Girl (Nov. 14-26), The Book of Mormon (Dec. 12-17), Hadestown (Jan. 9-21), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (March 5-17), Mrs. Doubtfire (April 9-21) and Clue (June 11-16). The Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale 2023/2024 season is made possible with the generous support of title sponsor Bank of America and presenting sponsor Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale is presented by Florida Theatrical Association in partnership with Broadway Across America and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Packages can be purchased by calling 954.660.6307 or emailing Groups@BrowardCenter.org. Teachers who want to attend the pre-show workshop only may reserve their place by phone at 954.468.6989 or via email at Education@BrowardCenter.org. For additional information, complete lineup of Broadway performances with available packages, link to download study guides and to reserve a Broadway for Teachers workshop online, visit BrowardCenter.org/broadway-for-teachers.

