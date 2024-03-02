Broward Center Reveals 2024/2025 Broadway in Fort Lauderdale Season Lineup

Broadway in Fort Lauderdale has announced its 2024/2025 season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The season includes three South Florida premieres, MJ, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and Shucked, two Fort Lauderdale premieres, Peter Pan and The Cher Show, and the return of Disney's The Lion King and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical January 21 – February 2, 2025

Disney's The Lion King March 6 – 30, 2025

MJ April 8 – 20, 2025

Peter Pan May 6 – 18, 2025

Shucked June 10 – 22, 2025

Subscriber Choice

The Cher Show November 19 – 24, 2024 (Week 1 subscribers)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical December 18 – 23, 2024 (Week 2 subscribers)

Season tickets for the 2024/2025 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale six-show package are now on sale and range from $279 - $1,075.

The subscription packages include five shows plus one additional Subscriber Choice show. Week One subscribers will have The Cher Show as their default Subscriber Choice show, and Week Two subscribers will have Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical as their default Subscriber Choice show. Subscribers may choose to change their Subscriber Choice show or add additional tickets at a later date.

THE CHER SHOW

Subscriber Choice

Nov 19 – 24, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

Subscriber Choice

Dec 18 – 23, 2024

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos, an endlessly cheerful bunch bursting with holiday spirit. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedtime story!"

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

Jan 21 – Feb 2, 2025

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

DISNEY'S THE LION KING

Mar 6 – 30, 2025

On Broadway since 1997, there is simply nothing else like Disney's THE LION KING. Join the more than 100 million people around the world who have experienced the entire Serengeti come to life as never before with awe-inspiring visual artistry, unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, including “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can't Wait to Be King,” and “Hakuna Matata,” crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

MJ

Apr 8 – 20, 2025

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Fort Lauderdale as MJ, the multi–Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

PETER PAN

May 6 – 18, 2025

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up,” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all, so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning–your entire family will be Hooked!

SHUCKED

Jun 10 – 22, 2025

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award-winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award- winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. SHUCKED is recommended for ages 10+. SHUCKED contains adult themes, moments of adult language and a harvest of corny innuendo.

All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com for up-to-date information, details and performance schedules.

About the Broward Center

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is one of America's premier performing arts venues, presenting more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the UHealth University of Miami Health System Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 100,000 students annually. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org. #browardcenter #broadwayinbroward

About Broadway Across America

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 20-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include & Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Kimberly Akimbo, MJ: The Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

About the Florida Theatrical Association

Florida Theatrical Association – the non-profit presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami – was founded with the charge of educating and developing new theater audiences and encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theater. Since 1989 Florida Theatrical Association has presented over 1,100 Broadway performances and distributed over $1.8 million in scholarships and grants to arts organizations across the state of Florida.

About the John Gore Organization

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 20-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.