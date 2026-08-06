Broward Center Opens Registration for Fall Classes at Rose Miniaci Center

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From first-time performers to seasoned theater enthusiasts, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts invites children, teens and adults to discover their creative potential through a lineup of fall classes in acting, musical theater, dance, singing and improv taught by professional teaching artists. Registration opens to the public on Tuesday, July 28. Fall classes begin in early September and most classes run for 10 weeks.

Designed for participants of all ages, the Broward Center's performing arts classes offer a supportive environment where students build confidence, develop performance skills and discover their creativity. Classes are available for beginners through advanced performers, with specialized offerings for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Students also have opportunities to audition for advanced classes that culminate in a performance or to participate in a vocal ensemble which performs at community events throughout the season.

Complimentary parking is included with all class registrations, and students who register for more than one class receive a 10% discount on each additional class. Class sizes are limited, and early registration is encouraged as these popular classes sell out.

To help prospective students and families learn more about the classes and meet the teaching artists, the Broward Center will host a free Fall Classes Open House on Saturday, August 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center, 581 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. Guests attending the event can tour the education center, observe or participate in sample classes, enjoy Broadway karaoke, family-friendly activities and light refreshments while discovering the variety of classes available this fall. First-time students who register in person at the Open House will receive a 10% discount.

For a complete class schedule, registration information and details about the Fall Classes Open House, visit BrowardCenter.org/Classes. Guests planning to attend the Open House are encouraged to RSVP in advance online, by emailing registrar@browardcenter.org, or by calling 954.468.2689.

Need-based full and partial scholarships for the education programs are available thanks to the generosity of the Ronald Plotkin Scholarship Fund and the David Kilmick Scholarship Fund.

About The Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 1,000 performances each year to more than 650,000 patrons, displaying a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Club Level, the Nicklaus Children's Health System Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 100,000 students annually. The Broward Center also manages The Parker, an iconic Fort Lauderdale venue, the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on the campus of Nova Southeastern University and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in Miami-Dade County. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.

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