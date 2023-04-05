Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Palm Presents SISTER ACT This Month

Performances run April 14 through May 20, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Broadway Palm Presents SISTER ACT This Month

The feel-good musical comedy SISTER ACT is dancing onto the Broadway Palm stage. Playing April 14 through May 20, 2023, SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken and is based on the hit film of the same title that starred Whoopi Goldberg.

SISTER ACT follows disco diva Deloris as she witnesses a crime and is put into hiding. Much to her dismay, the cops conceal her in the last place anyone would think to look...a convent! Masquerading as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. She makes new friends and breathes new life into the church, but in the process, blows her cover! This high-spirited musical comedy is a shining tribute to the universal power of friendship.

Get ready to rejoice and get your tickets for SISTER ACT playing April 14 through May 20, 2023. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Beginning May 1, performances are Wednesday through Sunday with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $85 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.




