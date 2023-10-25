Boca Stage's WAIT UNTIL DARK To Open At The Delray Beach Playhouse This Week

Boca Stage is presenting its first production in their new home at the Delray Beach Playhouse. Frederick Knott's classic thriller Wait Until Dark will run in the Playhouse's Cabaret Theatre from October 27th through November 5th.

The plot: In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.

Tickets for Wait Until Dark range in price from $39 to $69 and are available online at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and on Sunday at 2 pm.

Performance Details:

Wait Until Dark

October 27 – November 5, 2023

By Frederick Knott

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

Photo credit: Amy Pasquantonio