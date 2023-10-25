Boca Stage's WAIT UNTIL DARK To Open At The Delray Beach Playhouse This Week

Frederick Knott's classic thriller Wait Until Dark will run in the Playhouse's Cabaret Theatre from October 27th through November 5th.
POPULAR
Boca Stage is presenting its first production in their new home at the Delray Beach Playhouse. Frederick Knott's classic thriller Wait Until Dark will run in the Playhouse's Cabaret Theatre from October 27th through November 5th.
The plot: In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.
Tickets for Wait Until Dark range in price from $39 to $69 and are available online at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and on Sunday at 2 pm.
Wait Until Dark
October 27 – November 5, 2023
By Frederick Knott
Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher
Performances:
Thursday, October 26 at 8 pm
Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm
Saturdays & Sundays at 2 pm
Tickets: $39-$69
For tickets: www.delraybeachplayhouse.com / 561-272-1281
All performances will take place at
The Delray Beach Playhouse
950 NW 9th Street
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Photo credit: Amy Pasquantonio
Videos
|Hoo Hah!
Main Street Playhouse (11/03-11/12)
|Bell, Book and Candle
Actors Community Theatre of Davie (11/10-11/19)
|Hamilton (Philip Company)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (4/10-4/21)
|A TUNA Christmas
Titusville Playhouse (12/15-12/22)
|CHROMA 2023
Lucid Design District (12/05-12/05)
|The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Williams Theatre (12/07-12/07)
|The Cancellation of Lauren Fein
Palm Beach Dramaworks (2/02-2/18)
|FST Improv Presents: It's A Blunderful Life
BOWNE'S LAB (12/23-12/23)
|Beetlejuice
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (12/19-12/24)
|Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You