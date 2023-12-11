Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Boca Stage to Present BOEING BOEING in January at the Delray Beach Playhouse

The production will run from January 18th – 27th.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Boca Stage to Present BOEING BOEING in January at the Delray Beach Playhouse

Boca Stage’s second production of the season will be the 1960’s French farce Boeing Boeing.  The production will run from January 18th – 27th in the Cabaret Theater of the award-winning theatre company’s new home at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

 

“After our virtually sold-out run of Wait Until Dark, for our second show we’re investing in straight comedy,” says Boca Stage producer and the show’s director, Keith Garsson. “Boeing Boeing has been re-translated and updated several times since its original incarnation in 1960. However, we chose this particular piece because unlike most farces, the plot does not depend on a simple misunderstanding, where, if explained, the play would be over. Rather, this play's machinations ride on the ability of an American in Paris trying to keep all three of his internationally diverse flight attendant fiancées from discovering each other...when they all show up at his bachelor pad almost simultaneously.

 

“However, the authors were not content to rely solely on slamming doors and fast changes to the humor,” he continues. The dialogue is fast, clever and funny. The characters are a broad spectrum of whack jobs and neurotics each with their own voice yet staying just this side of stereotypes. And as always, to disclose more about the plot, or even the characters, would be unthinkable as surprises and twists lurk on every page,” he concludes. 

 

All but two members of Boeing Boeing’s cast (Angie Radosh and Kevin Cruz just off the company’s spring production of Grand Horizons) are fresh faces to Boca Stage; South Florida Theater veteran Noah Levine will play the "put upon" swinging bachelor Bernard who is on the verge of a breakdown juggling his three paramours. These paramours are Boca Stage newcomers Sandi Stock, Zoe Darragh Garnett, and JB Wing.


The Stage Manager for Boeing Boeing is James Danford. Cindi Blank Taylor is the show’s Scenic Designer, David Hart will create the Sound, Alberto Arroyo continues as Costume Designer while Andre Lancaster will serve as the show’s Technical Director. Backstage Managers are Anne Solomons and Edgar Maldonado.

Tickets for Boeing Boeing range in price from $39 to $69 and are available online at Click Here or by calling 561-272-1281. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and on Sunday at 2 pm. There will also be performances on Thursday, January 18th at 8 pm and on Wednesday and Thursday January 24th and 25th at 12:30 pm. All performances will take place at the Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach (33444)


