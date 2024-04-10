Boca Stage Reveals Lineup For 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boca Stage has announced their production schedule for 2024-2025. The award-winning company will revert back to a four-show season, producing a diverse selection of plays ranging from topical and edgy to timeless classics and full out farce.

The 2024-2025 productions are Sidekicked by Kim Powers, The Last Night of Ballyhoo by Alfred Uhry, Living on Love by Joe DiPietro, and Dry Powder by Sarah Burgess. (Show descriptions/details below). Boca Stage Founder and Executive Director Keith Garsson will share directing duties with his longtime theatrical collaborator Genie Croft.

“We are so pleased to have been invited back to the Delray Beach Playhouse after our first successful season here,” Garsson says. “Our transition was seamless thanks to the royal treatment we received from the entire Playhouse team.

“This will be our first season planned completely in conjunction with the Playhouse' schedule,” he continues. We're back to four shows, and we've chosen a great mix of drama, dramedies, and pure comedy. Two of our four shows are South Florida premieres, and one is a fan favorite.

“Our new space in the Cabaret Theater at the Playhouse has proven to be very popular with our audiences. As an added bonus, our subscribers no longer need worry about being ‘transferred' or face any other seating issues as they will now be booked directly into seats of their own choosing,” he says.



Subscriptions to the Boca Stage 2024-2025 season will be on sale beginning April 15. The individual ticket sales date is still to be announced.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach, 33444. (561-272-1281). For more information about the Playhouse, visit https://delraybeachplayhouse.com.