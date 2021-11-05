Boca Stage Presents WARRIOR CLASS, Now Playing at the Sol Theater

As 'cancel culture' seeps into every aspect of our lives, Boca Stage (formerly Primal Forces) explores the underbelly of a Congressional campaign in Warrior Class. This political thriller reveals what happens when an aspiring candidate faces a scandal from his college years. Penned by award-winning playwright Kenneth Lin, who has also written for House of Cards, this play is compelling and thought-provoking entertainment.

This production, directed by Genie Croft, runs November 4-November 21, 2021, at The Sol Theater in Boca Raton. Tickets are $40-$45; Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8pm and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. For more information visit www.BocaStage.net or call 866-811-4111.

"We had originally scheduled this play for March 2020, as we were entering an intense election cycle," said director Genie Croft. "But this play continues to be timely, as past actions of notables are now regular headlines. How these scandals are handled, and the double-dealings that go on behind-the-scenes, is where the real drama of Warrior Class lies."

In the play, up-and-coming politician Julius Lee (Paul Wong) wants to make a bid for Congress, but his past actions involving ex-girlfriend Holly (Jacqueline Laggy) threaten to derail his career. As the play opens, veteran political handler Nathan (Wayne LeGette) meets with Holly to defuse the potential scandal, but his machinations may not always be in Julius' best interests.

The Sol Theatre is located at 3333 N Federal Highway in Boca Raton.