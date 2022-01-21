Boca Stage Presents RX A Blistering Satire About Big Pharma

Boca Stage is prescribing just what we need in these times, a satirical romantic comedy that pokes fun at today's screwed up world. Kate Fodor's play, Rx, follows Meena, a frustrated editor at American Cattle and Swine magazine, who tries a new wonder drug that will banish all thoughts of discontent, but at what cost?

The all-star cast includes Elizabeth Price, Timothy Mark Davis, Janice Hamilton, Steve Carroll, Laura Turnbull and Jim Gibbons. Rx, runs January 21-February 6, 2022, tickets are on sale for $45, and $50 for Sunday matinees, at www.bocastage.net or by calling 561-447-8829. Thursday preview, Friday and Saturday evenings are an 8pm curtain, and Saturday and Sunday matinees are a 2pm curtain.

"As we find ourselves in the midst of the Great Resignation, this comedy takes a satirical look at workplace depression," said director Genie Croft. "Entertaining, funny and sharp-witted, Kate Fodor's writing comes to life through our incredible cast."



In Rx, Meena is desperately unhappy at her publishing job, so she enrolls in a drug trial for medicine designed to increase job satisfaction. Will the new drug provide a shortcut to happiness? Or will falling in love threaten to derail her journey to personal fulfillment?



Boca Stage productions take place at Sol Theatre in Boca Raton, located at 3333 N. Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33431.