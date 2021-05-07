Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum To Host Free Zoom Lecture On Historic Preservation, May 20

The free Zoom lecture is for local property owners, history buffs and the general public in honor of National Historic Preservation Month.

May. 7, 2021  

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum To Host Free Zoom Lecture On Historic Preservation, May 20

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, today announced that the nonprofit organization is hosting a FREE Zoom lecture for local property owners, history buffs and the general public in honor of National Historic Preservation Month (May): The Significance of Historic Preservation, presented by Bonnie Dearborn.

Scheduled for Thursday, May 20, at noon, the lecture will focus on the importance of historic preservation in every community and how it can positively impact property owners.

"This virtual lecture is the perfect opportunity to learn about the importance of historic preservation and how historic properties can contribute to the history and quality of life in Boca Raton," promises presenter Bonnie Dearborn, president of Dearborn Historic Preservation, Inc.

"My ongoing passion is to protect historically significant buildings, and I help to get properties listed on the Local and National Register of Historic Places, create historic districts and advise clients on appropriate alteration," she adds.

To sign up for this FREE Zoom lecture or to become a BRHS&M member, please contact Patricia Fiorillo at research@BocaHistory.org.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Miami Stories
Nine Board Members Join ICA Miami; Major Gifts To Support Endowment And Programming Photo

Nine Board Members Join ICA Miami; Major Gifts To Support Endowment And Programming

Winners Of 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films Announced Photo

Winners Of 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films Announced

Thrasher-Horne Center Announces Updated COVID-19 Information Photo

Thrasher-Horne Center Announces Updated COVID-19 Information

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami to Present After the Rain Comes Light: Portraits o Photo

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami to Present 'After the Rain Comes Light: Portraits of Resilience'


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Staatsoper Unter den Linden Announces June-July 2021 Season
  • The Wooster Group's Production of THE MOTHER to Premiere at Wiener Festwochen in June
  • Komische Oper Berlin Ends 2020-2021 Season Early