Blanche Ely House Museum to Present Living Room Concert Series

Pompano Beach Arts was delighted to kick off a brand-new event, The Living Room Concert Series, in front of an appreciative crowd on October 12, 2023, with the soul-stirring, emotion-provoking, sonically pleasing fusion of jazz, funk, and soul sounds of The Harden Project, the core of which is singer/composer/author Ja'Nia Harden and musician/composer/arranger John Harden. The series will continue on November 9th with Nikki Kidd and on December 14 with Ellison Kendrick. This new initiative is loosely modeled on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, the popular show that features all genres of artists in a cozy and personal setting. Our “living room” is located in the historic Blanche Ely House Museum, which is the restored former home of renowned educators Blanche and Joseph Ely, now a thriving venue showcasing the significant social and cultural milestones of Pompano Beach's Northwest Community. Presented on the second Thursday each month through December at 7pm, tickets are $10. For more information, visit Click Here.

“We are very excited to introduce this new way for our patrons to immerse themselves in art and history, and enjoy up-close and personal performances,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “This dynamic series of intimate concerts by local musicians and vocalists of varying styles is the very essence of South Florida, displaying a dazzling array of cultures and a melting pot of genres.”

In November, Nikki Kidd, whose musical palate includes jazz, electronic, reggae, pop, rock, soul and R&B, will perform. She was voted "Best Jazz Act" by Miami New Times. Kidd has worked with acclaimed artists such as Gloria Estefan, Michael Bublé and KC and the Sunshine Band. She has also performed with the Florida Grand Opera in their production of Aida at the Arsht Center. Additionally, she sang background vocals for Cory Henry and the Nu Deco Orchestra at The Lighthouse in Miami, and recently for Thelma Houston and Mary Wilson in the Miami Design District Performance Series, produced by Emelio Estefan. Kidd is also an established studio recording artist who appeared on the recently released “One World, One Prayer” by The Wailers and “Really Real” by Prince Royce.

December will bring the talents of Ellison Kendrick, who like most R&B artists, was raised in the church and was an active lead vocalist in the choir. As a teen, Ellison was the lead singer of a group which released an album and two singles, one of which reached number 21 on the R&B charts. He was signed as a solo artist by R&B legend Betty Wright (Ms. B Records) and toured as a backing vocalist for her. He is a former backup singer for Grammy Award winner Joss Stone and is a voting member of the Grammy Academy (Miami Chapter). Ellison's dynamic career has led to him working with various artists such as international artist Enrique Iglesias and hip hop artist DMX. He wrote and released his single “Black Suit,” which charted on Billboard at number 11 and has become the name of the band that he now fronts. Kendrick made a unique crossover into acting and has an appearance in a movie called Prejudge Us as a news reporter, while also working behind the scenes creating the song called “Hurt and Heal” for the film's soundtrack.

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.