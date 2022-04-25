Bidding Is Now Open For The Actors' Playhouse Reach For The Stars Gala Auction

Actors' Playhouse, together with presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall, are presenting the 31st Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables.

Bidding is now open for supporters to vie for over 200 exclusive auction items that include a one-year lease for a 2022 Lexus RX 350, an extravagant voyage provided by Azamara, and worldwide luxury travel and hotel packages. In addition to the signature prizes listed above, many more of life's indulgences are up for bid such as fine jewelry, dinners at popular South Florida restaurants, amazing staycations, golf packages, art, home décor, sports collectors' items, beauty treatments, custom curated experiences, and more - all of which are contributed on behalf of the theatre. Bidding in the auction can be found at bidpal.net/APGala.

Tickets for the black-tie-optional live event at the Miracle Theatre on April 30 are $250 per person. Attendees will be treated to "A Taste of Coral Gables" with culinary offerings from more than 30 of the City Beautiful's finest restaurants and an open bar sponsored by Bacardi U.S.A. Reservations may be made online at www.actorsplayhouse.org or through the Box Office at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1.

Proceeds from this year's annual major fundraising event for Actors' Playhouse, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, will provide crucial funding to help the company continue their mission to enrich South Florida's cultural vitality with the highest caliber classic and contemporary live theatre productions for adults and children for generations to come.

