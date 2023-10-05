BaCA Exhibition, Roots of an Identity, Celebrates Latin American Heritage

The opening reception takes place on Friday, October 6, 2023, during Old Town Untapped.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) and Latin American Art Pavilion (LAAP) will present the meticulously curated exhibition, Roots of an Identity. This important celebration, debuting during National Latin American Heritage Month, methodically shifts the viewer's gaze toward the expanse of Latin culture, its traditions, and its impact beyond geographical borders. Featuring 19 artists working in concert, Roots of an Identity represents the essence and depth of the Latin American heritage on canvas. The opening reception takes place on Friday, October 6, 2023, during Old Town Untapped, from 6 pm-10 pm, and the exhibition runs through December 1, 2023. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

We are thrilled to once again be collaborating with LAAP on another powerful and moving exhibition celebrating Latin American arts and heritage,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Department of Cultural Affairs. “ Roots of an Identity is a ‘must-see’ for anyone interested in learning more about the rich and diverse cultures of Latin America.”

 Featuring a variety of artistic styles and mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, and video, the artworks in this exhibition explore a wide range of themes, including family, community, religion, history, and politics.

“By encouraging the preservation and commemoration of Latin American identity, this exhibition helps to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the rich cultural history of Latin America,” stated Maria Napoles, Founder and Director LAAP. “Roots of an Identity also serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining and passing on this cultural heritage to future generations. The exhibition strives to cultivate a sense of pride, security, and value beyond Latin American communities.”

 The artists who are participating in the event include Ignacio Perez Vazquez, Mary Frances Attias, Martha Espinoza, Anavis Somoza, Sheila Fraga, Adriano Nicot, Radame Potrony, Orlando Bosch, Martha Cabane-Navarro, Mario Mogrovejo, Martin Cano, Hugo Almonte, Teeyah, Katiana Jarbath-Smith, Franco Bracho, Patricia Meier, Sara Slipchinsky, Armando Tejuca and Judit Vidal Faife.

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center is located at 41 NE 1st St., Pompano Beach, Florida 

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Tuesdays through Fridays: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm | Saturdays: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sundays & Mondays: CLOSED



