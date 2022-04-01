BWW Review: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at Maltz Jupiter Theatre

The two year intermission is finally over, as multi- Carbonell Award winner Mark Martin direction swindles more laughs a minuet than a New York City pickpocket. Maltz and Mark have assembled some of the best production team scoundrels in a lifetime, including Musical Director, Eric Alsford (five-time Carbonell Award winner for Best Music Director), enchanting sets that magically change by the help of lighting or fly in colorful curtains, created by Scenic Designer, DanKuchar (whose work on Boardwalk Empire and John Adams the HBO mini-series earned Emmys and Art Director Guild Awards), cleverly vibrant and flowing costumes from Costume Designer, Leon Dobkowski, sound perfection from Sound Designer, Marty Mets (six-time Carbonell Award nominee and Carbonell Award Winner), and exquisite lighting by Lighting Designer, Kirk Bookman (whose work spans from Broadway and Off-Broadway productions to various regional productions across the country), all of whom are long time production veterans of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

Hidden under the artistic team's sleeve, is Broadway veteran David Engel (Lawrence Jamison) who shines bright as the perfect con artist, with elegance and ease. David's vocals are rich and his smooth sounds are as smooth as his manipulating character scenes. His side kick John Scherer (Andre) a chief of police, that both capture the greed and humor of their ponzi schemes as they rob the women who fall for a royal fake. It isn't a real scam until Lukas Poost (Freddy) out scams the scammers, but who is really taken under who's wing to out con the cons?

The musical is filled with whimsical outlandish farce, thanks to the outstanding women leads Jen Cody (Jolene) who is the first to fall for their trap. But its' Kristin Wyatt (Muriel Eubanks) and Julie Kavanaugh (Christine) who embrace the romantic humor and antics of this Tony Award nominated musical that will have you betting on a finale or twisted plot. To offer too much of the story would take away the joy of this cleverly crafted farce, but let's just state that our society finds joy and laughter is others' pain. And side splitting pain is heard from the joyous laughter from Maltz Jupiter Theatre patrons. If this musical could could hold ransom, this expanded majestic theatre would be payed off in laughs. Don't miss this glorious cast. DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS has theatre lovers rolling in the aisles. You can hear the laughter from Jupiter, Florida in Alhambra, California.

After seeing construction photos on social media of the Maltz Jupiter Orchestra Pit submerged under water, we must share and celebrate every outstanding musician, including the gifted direction by Musical Director/Conductor/Keyboardist Eric Alsford (that I'm sure took a score of 26 piece orchestra and made this nine piece orchestra sound full and vibrant), Steve Sigmund (Trombone/Music Contractor), Rob Ercolano (Woodwinds), Maureen Amaral Gay (Woodwinds), Ransom Miller (Trumpet), Shasha Zhang (Violin), Phil Fest (Guitar), Jeff Carswell (Bass), Lee Appleman (Drums/Percussion).

Please note that not many reviews offer the names of the Orchestra, but having looked down at the expanded pit, and from seeing past photos of this new Broadway standard orchestra pit expanded, in the shallow Florida sand "below sea level", it would be a shame. The supporters funding the majestic expansion have built what would be considered a "Suez Canal" creating the impossible, bringing the Maltz Jupiter Theatre up to global standards for possible pre-Broadway tryouts.

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Showcases a cast of 20 performers, first starring is David Engel as Lawrence Jamison (who appeared in the original casts of La Cage aux Folles, Seussical: The Musical, Putting it Together with Carol Burnett and as Smudge in the original New York production ofForever Plaid, among others), Lucas Poost as Freddy (seen in 2018 in the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's hit production ofHairspray), Julie Kavanaugh as Christine (who most recently appeared as Star-To-Be in Annie and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, and toured nationally withHello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles) and JenCody as Jolene (whose voice may be recognized as Charlotte LaBouff in Disney's The Princess and the Frog for which she won the Annie Award, Voice Acting Oscar).

The cast includes John Scherer (Andre), Courtney Blackmun (Ensemble, U/S Christine), David Grindrod (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Nigel Jamal Hall (Ensemble), Alex Jorth (Ensemble, U/S Freddy), Emily Kelly (Ensemble), Kyle Laing (Ensemble, U/S Freddy), Taylor Machesko (Ensemble, U/S Muriel/Jolene),, Sarah Claire Smith (Ensemble), BB Stone (Ensemble), Drew Tanabe (Ensemble), Emily Van Vliet Perea (Ensemble), and Conor Walton (Ensemble, U/S Andre) stands out with his detailed characters each with specific European accents.

It is safe to say, audiences are sure to be wowed, not only by the performers and production, but also the upgraded facility where these talented individuals will be performing. According to those in show business, "Everything's bigger in the second act," and having nearly doubled in size, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's renovation is proving this to be true. Among the dazzling changes to the Theatre, designed by Oscar Garcia and Currie Sowards Aguila Architects, the exterior "curtain wall," which boasts three-stories of windows that give patrons a peek into actors rehearsing, the costume shop, and a new donor lounge, might be the most drastic. As theater goers arrive, the curtain wall may be the first thing they will be impressed with, as well asa new porte-cochere featuring a spotlight motif welcoming them in style. Inside the building, designed by Ines Garcia (wife of the building's architect, Oscar Garcia) patrons will be excited to see stunning modern decor and will enjoy upgraded features such as sophisticated lighting and state-of-the-art sound systems. As they sit down to take in the show, the audience will be in awe over the larger stage which now meets requirements for future Broadway-bound shows, yet still retains that intimate feeling for which the Maltz Jupiter Theatre is known.

COVID Safety

In an effort to keep theatergoers safe, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre is taking many precautions to protect patrons, actors, and volunteers. These precautionary measures include routine cleaning and disinfecting; the use of UV sanitizing wands; the vaccination of all staff, volunteers, cast and crew; multiple hands-free hand sanitizer stations; and the use of hands-free ticket scanning and digital programs. All guests aged two and over are required to wear a mask and guests aged five and over are required to present documentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours prior to the performance date, OR a negative Covid-19 Antigen test result taken no more than 24 hours prior to the performance date. Alternatively, fully-vaccinated guests may present documentation (printed or digital) showing full vaccination status with their ID.

Please visit their official website for the latest guidelines and information: https://go.jupitertheatre.org