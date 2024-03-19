BALLETX Comes to the Moss Center Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BalletX, Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, will take center stage at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Renowned for innovation and inclusion, BalletX has garnered international acclaim as a beacon of contemporary ballet excellence. Tickets are now available.

Heralded as an “epicenter of creation” by Dance Magazine and a “place of choreographic innovation” by The New Yorker, BalletX has established itself as a dynamic force in the dance world. The company’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and embracing inclusivity makes it a must-see for dance enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The highlight of BalletX's season is the featured work, “Become a Mountain” by Justin Peck, a captivating piece that showcases the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of contemporary ballet. In addition to this piece, the program includes “Umoja” by Tiler Peck, “Honey” by Jamar Roberts, and “Exalt” by Jennifer Archibald. The audience can expect a performance that seamlessly weaves athleticism, emotion, and innovation into a spellbinding display of movement.

BalletX is recommended for all ages. Ticket prices for this performance range from $25 to $45. $10 student tickets are available with ID, and $5 tickets for teens and young adults (ages 13-22) are also available via the Culture Shock Miami website. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.