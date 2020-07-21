Artists Announced for ENGAGE@GableStage Commissioning Grants Program
The Board and Staff of GABLESTAGE, along with director Margaret M. Ledford, have announced the selected artists for the ENGAGE@GableStage Commissioning Grants Program. After a very competitive application period receiving innovative and versatile projects from artists throughout the country, the selected projects exemplify GableStage's values of thought-provoking and engaging entertainment that also highlight a diverse group of artists, voices, and stories.
GableStage's Board of Directors created ENGAGE@GableStage to replace the cancelled 2019-2020 season of live theater due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The purpose of the program is to empower artists to create short-form digital content, in any artistic discipline, that remains consistent with GableStage's mission of producing work that confronts today's issues and ideas with innovative productions that entertain, educate, and challenge diverse audiences.
ENGAGE@GableStage will be kicking off on July 31 at 7pm with an original photomontage by photographer George Schiavone set to a newly created musical score by Sound Designer Matt Corey, a retrospective and new perspective on the GableStage productions of the past two decades. This special project that was commissioned by GableStage for the programs' launch will set the stage for this new season of weekly world premiere productions over the next two months. Grantee projects will receive digital world premieres every Friday thereafter at 7pm, from August 7 - September 25, exclusively on the GableStage website for free.
The grantees and their projects are:
SIGHT & SOUND by George Schiavone and Matt Corey
Premieres: July 31 (SPECIAL ONLINE KICK OFF)
MY BLACK BODY IS by Kunya Rowley
Premieres: August 7
INTIMATE/INTERNET by Brandon Urrutia & Michael Yawney
Premieres: August 14
A FLORIDA STORY by Caleb Scott & Jessica Farr
Premieres: August 21
PRETTY BOY JOSH by Joshua Hernandez
Premieres: August 28
AMERICAN BULLET by Rachel Finley
Premieres: September 4
REBOOT by Gregg Weiner
Premieres: September 11
STARS IN THE BARD by Colin McPhillamy
Premieres: September 18
1/1000 by Joshua Jean-Baptiste
Premieres: September 25
For more information on ENGAGE@GableStage, and to learn about the artists and their projects, visit: www.gablestage.org/engagegablestage