Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-Winning DEATH OF A SALESMAN Extended At Palm Beach Dramaworks

Seventy-five years after Death of a Salesman first stunned Broadway, Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize winner is mesmerizing audiences once again, this time at Palm Beach Dramaworks. Critical and popular response to this timeless play has been so overwhelming that PBD is extending its run.

Originally scheduled to close on April 14, Death of a Salesman will now play three more performances: Thursday, April 18 at 2pm; and Saturday, April 20 at 2pm and 7:30pm. Tickets for all remaining performances are $89.00.

“One of the greatest American plays ever written,” wrote Mary Damiano in The Palm Beach Post. An “emotionally shattering production,” wrote Hap Erstein in the Palm Beach Arts Paper. “Timely and enthralling,” wrote Oline H. Cogdill in Florida Theater On Stage. “A landmark production,” wrote Robert Hagelstein in the blog Lacunae Musing.

Throughout theatre history tragic heroes had been members of the nobility. But Miller had a novel idea: a common man – an ordinary American instantly recognizable and relatable to the audience – as tragic hero. And with that, Miller changed American theatre in the person of Willy Loman, a dime a dozen, disappointed, disillusioned, and delusional traveling salesman with a skewed vision of the American Dream. All he wanted, the playwright wrote in his memoir, was “to count.” Or as Willy's wife, Linda, implores, “Attention must be paid.”

PBD's production is directed by J. Barry Lewis and features Rob Donohoe as Willy Loman; Helena Ruoti (PBD debut) as his wife, Linda; Michael Shenefelt (PBD debut) as his son, Biff; Ty Fanning (PBD debut) as his son, Happy; and, in alphabetical order, Nathalie Andrade, Harrison Bryan, John Campagnuolo, William Hayes, Hannah Hayley (PBD debut), Matthew W. Korinko, Tom Wahl, and Gracie Winchester. Scenic design is by Anne Mundell; video design is by Adam J. Thompson, PBD's newly appointed resident projection designer; costume design is by Brian O'Keefe; lighting design is by Kirk Bookman; and sound design is by Roger Arnold.

Palm Beach Dramaworks

Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional, nonprofit theatre company founded in 2000 and located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Each season, the award-winning company produces five mainstage shows and offers a wide variety of programs for students at the theatre and in schools. Committed to fostering the future of theatre, PBD has become a hub for playwrights in Florida and around the country to nurture their work through initiatives including The Dramaworkshop and the new Plays Festival. PBD is a member of Theatre Communications Group, Florida Professional Theatres Association, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, and NNPN. www.palmbeachdramaworks.org.

Tickets

Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, and Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Matinee performances are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. Post-performance discussions follow Wednesday and Thursday matinees.

Tickets for all remaining performances are $89. Student tickets are available for $15 with a valid K-12 or university/college ID, and anyone under 40 pays $40 (no additional fees) with a photo ID. Tickets for educators are half price with proper ID (other restrictions apply). Group rates are also available. Tickets can be purchased through the box office, in person or by phone (561.514.4042 ext 2), and online 24 hours a day at palmbeachdramaworks.org.

The Don & Ann Brown Theatre is located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, at 201 Clematis Street. For ticket information contact the box office at (561) 514-4042 or visit www.palmbeachdramaworks.org.