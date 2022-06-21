Area Stage Company Announces Immersive BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Area Stage Company invites guests into the enchanted world of Broadway classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Every year a whole new generation discovers the magic behind the castle walls, and now, with special permission from Disney, you may be our guest at the Arsht Center for an immersive theatrical experience!

Directed by visionary Giancarlo Rodaz, designed by Broadway artists, and performed by New York and Miami actors, this much-loved spectacle tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a small, provincial town and the Beast, a young prince whose lack of compassion has trapped him in a spell placed by an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and to be loved, the spell will be broken and he will be free from eternal doom. Brilliantly adapted from the Academy Award-winning animated film, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and has been charming international audiences for decades.

GIANCARLO RODAZ, DIRECTOR:

"Every now and then, an opportunity to work on a dream project presents itself. I knew from the beginning of our relationship with the Adrienne Arsht Center that we needed a truly epic show to make full use of the Carnival Studio Theater's incredible space. Beauty and the Beast represents Disney at its best. Taking what we learned from our critically acclaimed immersive production of Annie, we are turning this Broadway musical into a magical Disney experience of epic proportions. This won't be a regular musical - you the audience are invited to be a guest at Beast's castle to watch the servants reenact the adventure in front and around you. As a long-time fan of the film and its score, I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing this magical world to life."

Frank Oliva, SET DESIGNER:

"When Giancarlo and I first spoke about Beauty and the Beast, we immediately recognized the deep cultural significance this piece holds, and how instantly recognizable the story and characters are, to any Disney fan anywhere. We also wanted to revisit it with fresh eyes and make something that propels the story forward. Our take on the piece centers around a totally immersive evening, where you're invited to be our guest and rediscover a story you might think you know, in a totally new way. We're conceiving an entire 360-degree environment, where humans, wolves, beasts and enchanted objects collide with vivid theatricality and thoughtful storytelling, to totally redefine what this play is and who it's for."



TICKETS: WWW.AREASTAGE.ORG Adults $60, Students $30

PREVIEWS: August 10 - 11 @7:30pm

OPENS: August 12 @7:30pm

PERFORMS: Fridays @7:30pm, Saturdays @2:00pm and 7:30pm, Sundays @2pm through August 28