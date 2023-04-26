Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival Set For Next Month

The event is on Saturday, May 6.

Apr. 26, 2023  
All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival Set For Next Month

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs is presenting the 17th annual All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival, a free community arts event for children and families of all abilities on Saturday, May 6. The event, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (The Moss Center), 10950 SW 211 St., in Cutler Bay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature live performances, interactive arts activities, book giveaways, food vendors and family entertainment.

The Festival features two sensory-inclusive performances of "The Boy Who Grew Flowers," adapted from the bestselling picture book by Jennifer Wojtowicz, which bring to life a touching and magical story using puppetry, original music, and movement. The Festival will also feature ((( light waves ))), a digital and projection-based art installation by South Florida-based artist Monica Lopez De Victoria.

For the competition, students submitted artwork based on the themes from the book "You Matter," written and illustrated by multi-award winner Christian Robinson. Winners of the AKI Student Art Competition will be announced at the festival and their artwork will be on display. Children attending the festival will receive a free copy of the book while supplies last.

The AKI Festival will also feature performances by the Children's Voice Chorus, Greater Miami Youth Symphony, Miami Lighthouse Youth Music Program, South Florida Ballet, artist Michael Gil's Moving Music Museum, interactive performances by African Watoto, and American Sign Language (ASL) storytelling by John Paul Jebian.

A wide range of accommodations will be available at the festival to help make the arts accessible to every child and family member in attendance. The event will utilize access technology and accommodations such as sensory inclusive performances, a Quiet Room staffed by Advocacy Network on Disabilities, open captions, ASL interpretation, assistive listening, large print, Braille, and Audio Description.

﻿

The AKI Festival is presented with support from The Children's Trust and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Lake Worth Playhouse Presents CLOSER in May Photo
Lake Worth Playhouse Presents CLOSER in May
LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE (Executive Director, Stephanie Smith; Artistic Director, Daniel Eilola) Presents Patrick Marber's award-winning dramatic play, CLOSER as part of its Black Box Series in the intimate Stonzek Studio Theatre. This is the final play in the 2022/23 Black Box Season.
JUST MY TYPE: Hot New Comedy By Boca Filmmaker Jill Melody Now Streaming Online Photo
JUST MY TYPE: Hot New Comedy By Boca Filmmaker Jill Melody Now Streaming Online
Boca-based filmmaker Jill Melody is busy celebrating her next big success—now streaming worldwide. The president of Punchline Productions and the founder of the Florida Comedy Film Festival is also the triple-threat producer-director-star of the mischievous new comedy JUST MY TYPE which is now available for viewing on both GooglePlay and Amazon Prime.
Karen Peterson & Dancers to Celebrate 32nd Anniversary With REPERTORY FAVORITES Photo
Karen Peterson & Dancers to Celebrate 32nd Anniversary With REPERTORY FAVORITES
Karen Peterson & Dancers to celebrate their 32nd anniversary with REPERTORY FAVORITES, a multidisciplinary dance concert on May 27-28, 2023 at The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center's Lab Theatre.
THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Floridas May 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks
Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for May 2023 include The Secret Garden and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Pompano Beach Arts Presents Fin, the Final Group Exhibition for BaCA's Artists in ResidencePompano Beach Arts Presents Fin, the Final Group Exhibition for BaCA's Artists in Residence
April 25, 2023

Pompano Beach Arts has announced the new group exhibition, Fin, which celebrates the achievements of the 2022/2023 Artists in Residence (AiR) at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA).
History Fort Lauderdale To Present TAKE PRIDE! Photo Exhibit at Galleria Fort Lauderdale in JuneHistory Fort Lauderdale To Present TAKE PRIDE! Photo Exhibit at Galleria Fort Lauderdale in June
April 23, 2023

In honor of PRIDE Month (June 2023), History Fort Lauderdale will present “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida.” This impactful exhibit will chronicle the gay rights movement and the significant migration of LGBTQ community members to South Florida which has contributed to the success of its vibrant arts and culture, business, media, and political landscape.
Cast Set for World Premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa GarciaCast Set for World Premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa Garcia
April 21, 2023

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa Garcia, in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. 
Melody Of Rhythm Comes to Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next WeekMelody Of Rhythm Comes to Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next Week
April 21, 2023

Musical trio Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, and Edgar Meyer, with special guest Rakesh Chaurasia, will play together in a remarkable musical performance with improvised elements at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m.
Kravis Kids Camps To Offer Arts Education Programs All Summer LongKravis Kids Camps To Offer Arts Education Programs All Summer Long
April 20, 2023

The stage is set for a summer of excitement and inspiration, as the renowned Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts unveils its 2023 summer education programming schedule. From singing to dancing, acting to music, students aged 9 to 22 are in for an unforgettable experience. Youth throughout Palm Beach County and beyond are invited to unleash their inner creativity and shine like never before!
share