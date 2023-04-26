All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival Set For Next Month

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs is presenting the 17th annual All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival, a free community arts event for children and families of all abilities on Saturday, May 6. The event, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (The Moss Center), 10950 SW 211 St., in Cutler Bay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature live performances, interactive arts activities, book giveaways, food vendors and family entertainment.

The Festival features two sensory-inclusive performances of "The Boy Who Grew Flowers," adapted from the bestselling picture book by Jennifer Wojtowicz, which bring to life a touching and magical story using puppetry, original music, and movement. The Festival will also feature ((( light waves ))), a digital and projection-based art installation by South Florida-based artist Monica Lopez De Victoria.

For the competition, students submitted artwork based on the themes from the book "You Matter," written and illustrated by multi-award winner Christian Robinson. Winners of the AKI Student Art Competition will be announced at the festival and their artwork will be on display. Children attending the festival will receive a free copy of the book while supplies last.

The AKI Festival will also feature performances by the Children's Voice Chorus, Greater Miami Youth Symphony, Miami Lighthouse Youth Music Program, South Florida Ballet, artist Michael Gil's Moving Music Museum, interactive performances by African Watoto, and American Sign Language (ASL) storytelling by John Paul Jebian.

A wide range of accommodations will be available at the festival to help make the arts accessible to every child and family member in attendance. The event will utilize access technology and accommodations such as sensory inclusive performances, a Quiet Room staffed by Advocacy Network on Disabilities, open captions, ASL interpretation, assistive listening, large print, Braille, and Audio Description.

The AKI Festival is presented with support from The Children's Trust and the National Endowment for the Arts.