Actors' Playhouse to Present 33rd Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors' Playhouse will present its 33rd Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction, proudly presented by Lexus of Kendall. Scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the iconic Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables, this year's event promises an unforgettable evening filled with luxury prizes and gourmet culinary experiences from the finest restaurants that The Magic City has to offer. The company will honor Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, acknowledging her remarkable dedication and unwavering support of the South Florida arts community.

Headlining the auction block is a one-year lease for a 2024 Lexus RX from presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall. Guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to bid on extravagant voyages provided by Azamara Cruises, worldwide travel packages from Delta Air Lines, a once-in-a-lifetime tour of the Périgord region of France courtesy of SLL Perigord Travel and an array of other indulgent items. Complementing the auction, attendees will enjoy an open bar sponsored by Bacardi U.S.A., all while savoring the "Tastes of Coral Gables" with culinary delights from 30 of the area's finest restaurants.

In addition to the signature prizes listed above, the auction will feature over 200 live and silent auction items including exotic trips and travel, amazing staycations, exclusive dining packages, one-of-a-kind experiences, fine jewelry, golf packages, art, home décor, and much more - all generously contributed on behalf of the theatre. Online bidding will open on Monday, April 15 at https://one.bidpal.net/APGala/welcome.

Participating restaurants include renowned establishments such as 450 Gradi, ABC Bartending Schools, Bacardi U.S.A., Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, Armstrong Jazz House, Benihana, Bulla Gastrobar, Caffe Abbracci, CalaMillor Gourmet Experience, Catering by Les, Catering by Lovables, CrêpeMaker, Edda's Cake Designs, Fogo de Chão, John Martin's Irish Pub & Restaurant, La Jamoteca, Morton's The Steakhouse, Pincho, Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, R Catering & Events, Salumeria 104, Sawa Restaurant & Lounge, Seasons 52, The Capital Burger, Tropical Chinese Restaurant, TUR Kitchen, Vinya Table, Wild Fork and Zucca.

Reservations for this black-tie optional event are priced at $250 per person and include gourmet dining, open bars, and the opportunity to bid on auction items. VIP Sponsorships are available through the company's development office. To make a reservation, visit www.actorsplayhouse.org or contact the Box Office at 305-444-9293 ext. 2.

Proceeds from this year's gala will support Actors' Playhouse's youth programming, which educates and enriches the lives of over 60,000 children annually.

For the latest updates on the Actors' Playhouse 33rd Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction and to preview auction items, follow Actors' Playhouse on Facebook @actorsplayhouse, Instagram @apmiracletheatre, YouTube @actorsplayhousecg and Twitter @apmiracle. Join the conversation using #SupportTheMiracle.