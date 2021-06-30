Actors' Playhouse To Reopen Its Mainstage Series With ¡FUÁCATA! OR A LATINA'S GUIDE TO SURVIVING THE UNIVERSE

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced that it will reopen its Mainstage series this summer with ¡FUÁCATA! or A Latina's Guide to Surviving the Universe, a humorous one-woman tour de force starring Elena María García. The production will play August 18 - September 12, 2021.

Originally produced by Zoetic Stage in 2017, ¡FUÁCATA! brings more than 20 Latina women to glorious life on stage by weaving together tales of love, marriage, immigration, and identity through eccentric stories and whimsical song. A collaboration between Zoetic Stage artistic director Stuart Meltzer and highly celebrated, three-time Carbonell Award-winning Cuban-American actress Elena María García, ¡FUÁCATA! finds endless humor in what it means to be Latina in today's America, where politicians speak of building walls while tourism booms in Havana.

"Elena María García is one of the funniest actors that I've ever seen on stage, and I couldn't have asked for a more resonant and hilarious show to reopen our Mainstage with," said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco. "We absolutely can't wait to welcome guests back to the Miracle Theatre for our Mainstage productions after being shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic."

The creative team for ¡FUÁCATA! includes Scenic Design by Michael McKeever, Lighting Design by Rebecca Montero, Original Sound Design by Anton Church, and Production Stage Management by Amy Rauchwerger.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A., NBC 6 South Florida, Zeta 92.3 and WPBT2.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place August 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on September 12. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

ACTORS' PLAYHOUSE'S REOPENING PLAN FOR THE MIRACLE THEATRE

Actors' Playhouse's top priority is the health and safety of its guests and employees. The company has implemented a new series of safety measures as part of its "New Normal" re-opening plan for the Miracle Theatre. All guests will be required to maintain their distance, wear a face mask and participate in a temperature check upon arrival. Seating capacity is very limited, with the Actors' Playhouse ticketing system now set to automatically block off surrounding seats upon ticket purchase. For more details, visit http://bit.ly/APNewNormal.