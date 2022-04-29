Actors' Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre Announces 2022 – 2023 Season; ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, BRIGHT STAR & More!

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced the five Mainstage productions secured for its milestone 35th Anniversary Season in 2022 - 2023.

The lineup will include the brand-new heartwarming holiday rock 'n' roll musical Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (November 16 - January 1, 2023), Jimmy Buffett's musical comedy getaway Escape to Margaritaville (February 1 - 26, 2023), Broadway's exquisite Bright Star (March 29 - April 16, 2023) featuring a Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Drama Proof (May 17 - June 4, 2023) and the United States premiere of Defending the Cavewoman (July 19 - August 6, 2023).

"The last thirty-four years have proven our continued commitment to artistic excellence and serving our community," said Actors' Playhouse Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein. "Season thirty-five will feature hilarious comedies, poignant musicals and dramatic flair, our trademark eclectic mix of the best professional regional theater has to offer. My sincerest gratitude to all who have helped this organization reach this milestone anniversary."

The best way to support culture in the community and also guarantee seats to this exhilarating new season is to become a valued Actors' Playhouse subscriber. Season subscriptions for the 2022 - 2023 Mainstage Season will be on sale soon, with packages starting as low as $225.

Visit www.actorsplayhouse.org for up-to-date information on details and schedules.

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre's 2022 - 2023 Mainstage Season:

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Book by Colin Escott

Orchestrations and Arrangements by Chuck Mead

November 16 - January 1, 2023

The boys are back to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays! Sun Records, now festively decorated with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the "Million Dollar Quartet" famous. Jam-packed with unforgettable performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart-toppers such as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," "Ring of Fire," "Santa Baby," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Run Run Rudolph" and more.

Escape to Margaritaville

Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley

Music and Lyrics by Jimmy Buffett

February 1 - 26, 2023

Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy that features both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise", "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this engaging fun-loving show is all about the choices we make--and the people we become--once we've had a change in latitude.

Bright Star

Music, Book and Story by Steve Martin

Music, Lyrics and Story by Edie Brickell

March 29 - April 16, 2023

Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

Proof

By David Auburn

May 17 - June 4, 2023

David Auburn's Proof is an elegant and engaging story of passion, genius, and family bonds. The story combines elements of mystery and surprise with old-fashioned storytelling to provide a compelling and entertaining theatrical experience. This winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama will receive its first professional production in Miami in over 20 years.

Defending the Cavewoman

By Emma Peirson

July 19 - August 6, 2023

Whose cave is it anyway? A raucous mid-life existential crisis unfolds as Defending the Cavewoman digs deep into the caves of the female psyche and sends the male of the species scattering in all directions, by debunking the stereotypical myths about how women think. Written by Emma Peirson, Defending the Cavewoman is a tongue-in-cheek, affectionate look at the quirks, foibles and idiosyncrasies of both men and women, from the modern Female perspective. Don't miss the United States premiere of this wild one-woman comedy about two completely different creatures desperately trying to co-exist on one tiny plant...sharing one bathroom!

*All shows, dates and rates are subject to change.