The remaining last minute tickets for the event start at $350.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

A Spring of Hope Will Host the ULTIMATE NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY 2024 at Stage Kitchen & Bar in PB Gardens

With ties from Palm Beach to Pretoria, A Spring of Hope is a dynamic nonprofit NGO that supports water, garden, and sanitation projects for 60 partner schools in impoverished rural communities across South Africa.

Next Sunday, December 31, A Spring of Hope is inviting friends and supporters to the ULTIMATE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY 2024, from 8 pm to 2 am at the Stage Kitchen & Bar, 2000 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens 33408. Only a limited number of tickets are still available for this exciting and memorable event will be hosted by Ken Block and Drew Copeland, members of the popular American alt rock bank Sister Hazel, which will be performing their popular blend of jangle, pop, and classic southern rock including their hit single All For You.

In addition to the live band, the ULTIMATE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY 2024 will include a star DJ spinning top hits in the restaurant’s Conniption Lounge, plus a delicious 5-course culinary experience by the renowned Chef Puskar, paired with exquisite hand-crafted cocktails and Sommelier-selected wines.

Highlights of the evening will include great entertainment and nonstop dancing, a Champagne reception and a “Platinum Open Bar,” a live auction featuring Taylor Swift concert tickets, special surprise guests, a midnight balloon drop, and so much more.

The remaining last minute tickets for this ULTIMATE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY 2024 start at $350 and are available by calling 561.803.5483 or by going online to Click Here. Have a great time for a great cause.


