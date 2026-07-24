A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Come to Coral Springs Center for the Arts

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Coral Springs Center for the Arts has announced that tickets will go on public sale today for the very merry tour of A Magical Cirque Christmas. The ultimate holiday extravaganza will mesmerize, twist, flip, and jingle all the way for one very special performance on Wednesday, November 18, at 7:30 pm.

A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world's top cirque talents and takes audiences on a winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season with a feel-good, holiday soundtrack featuring modern versions of popular Christmas classics. The show makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, or group outing.

In A Magical Cirque Christmas, the cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will mesmerize, twist, flip, and push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate variety extravaganza. The festive show entertains audiences of all ages during an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music.

The acts returning for the 2026 tour include audience favorites Mark Clearview (MC and magician), Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla and unicycle performer), hair suspension artist and world record holder Leila Noone, and juggler Christopher Stoinev. New additions to the cast include aerialist Melissa James, hand-to-hand acrobatic specialists Jack and Anna, and Iris Ileven who specializes in hand balance and contortion.

Clearview, an internationally acclaimed magician and mentalist, has performed for stars like Neil Patrick Harris and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A former Canada's Got Talent finalist who earned the Golden Buzzer and $25,000 cash prize, is also a world record holder. He now hosts NYC's popular MAGIC, UNLOCKED.

Rinny, a fourth-generation circus performer making his return to A Magical Cirque Christmas, began his career in his family's Argentine circus at age five. Now an acclaimed Rola Bola and unicycle artist, he's wowed audiences worldwide, including a 'best act' nod from AGT's Simon Cowell.

Noone, a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Guinness World Record holder, is ecstatic to return to the national tour of A Magical Cirque Christmas. She is known for her versatile performances and her role in the contemporary circus company Cirque Vida, based in Austin, TX.

Las Vegas resident Stoinev is a fifth-generation circus performer who started juggling at the age of five and hasn't stopped ever since. At eight years old, he was invited to perform at Premier Rampe, an International Circus Festival hosted in Monaco.

James combines musical theatre, dance, and circus into one dynamic performance. A former Dance Captain for Chicago, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia, she later collaborated with legendary director Franco Dragone as both an artist and creative. Having headlined productions across the Middle East, the U.K., Asia, Australia, and the U.S., James brings a global perspective and cinematic storytelling to every performance.

Jack and Anna perform hand-to-hand acrobatics, combining elite athleticism with trust, precision, and artistry. Jack is a former Canadian National Champion in Senior Elite Men's Pair with more than 15 years of experience as a base, while Anna graduated from l'Ecole de Cirque de Québec with a concentration in hand-to-hand acrobatics.

Ileven is a Las Vegas-based hand balancer and contortionist, who performs elegant, emotionally driven acts that have captivated audiences and blend strength, flexibility, and expressive artistry.

Audience members across the country have praised A Magical Cirque Christmas as a must-see holiday tradition. 'Absolutely fantastic show. We took our six- and three-year-olds and all had the best time,' said one reviewer. 'We will be making this a yearly Christmas tradition!' Another audience member called it 'great for the whole family,' adding, 'The cast is incredibly talented. Mark keeps everyone laughing between the exciting acts.' Fans consistently praise the show's world-class performers, breathtaking acrobatics, festive atmosphere and family-friendly entertainment.

Attendees of all ages at A Magical Cirque Christmas will delight in the graceful, flexible, and hypnotic acrobatics, stunning gravity-defying performances and high-flying aerial artists, as well as many more surprises.

Tickets for A Magical Cirque Christmas start at $52 (all incl. fees) plus taxes and can be purchased online at www.TheCenterCS.com or by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990. The state-of-the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

For more information, visit www.magicalcirquechristmas.com.

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