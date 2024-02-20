27th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival to Take Place This Month

The 27th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival will occur from February 22nd to 25th, 2024, at the iconic Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater. This year's festival celebrates 110 years of the Lyric Theatre while paving the way for the next generation of young jazz musicians.

The Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival is renowned for showcasing some of the world's finest jazz musicians, and this year is no exception. Audiences can expect mesmerizing performances from a stellar lineup, including Pieces of a Dream, Tivon Pennicott, David Sanchez, Jesse Jones Jr. Quintet, and a special appearance by Nestor Torres Melton Mustafa Orchestra, among many others.

Once hailed as "The Harlem of the South," Overtown resonates with a rich musical history, having hosted luminaries such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Aretha Franklin. The festival, spearheaded by Melton Mustafa, Jr., son of the festival's founder, Melton Mustafa, Sr., continues to honor this legacy. "The festival is a testament to our family's commitment to our community and the preservation of jazz heritage," remarked Melton Mustafa, Jr. "It not only brings world-class jazz to Overtown but also provides invaluable educational opportunities through workshops and masterclasses for aspiring young musicians."

Reflecting on the significance of jazz in Black history, Kamila E. Pritchett, Executive Director of the Black Archives, emphasized its role as a unifying force across the African Diaspora.

The festival starts with an electrifying evening of jazz and poetry, followed by a day filled with workshops and performances on Saturday. The festivities culminate with a red carpet-event and a memorable closing concert.

Don't miss the 27th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival, where the spirit of jazz and the legacy of Overtown converge in harmony.

For ticket information and event details, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293288®id=19&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fmmjf27.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

To learn more about Melton Mustafa, visit:http://meltonmustafa.com/jazz/

Follow IG @meltonmustafajazzfestival.