Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, & More to Perform at Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of Latin America's greatest festivals Tecate Pa'l Norte returns to Monterrey, Nuevo León in April next year, hosting more than 180 acts across nine stages over three days. Names include Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Massive Attack, Charli XCX and many, many more.

Taking place on April 4th, 5th & 6th 2025, the 13th physical edition (14th including 2021's virtual edition) of Tecate Pa'l Norte comes back to the city's Parque Fundidora for a star-studded celebration of music.

Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake will perform, alongside iconic rock bands Green Day, Garbage and Fall Out Boy. The legendary Massive Attack will also play, as well as everyone's favourite brat, Charli XCX. Popular South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN and global pop music hitmaker Benson Boone will make their debut at Tecate Pa'l Norte.

On the electronic side, Gesaffelstein and The Chainsmokers promise high-energy sets, while house favourite Claptone and techno legends Sasha & John Digweed will captivate with their signature sounds. Progressive house icons Deep Dish and dynamic duo Nervo round out a stellar roster.

Pa'l Norte has grown into one of Mexico's largest and most diverse festivals, attracting thousands of fans from across the globe, annually. Set in Parque Fundidora, the festival's lineup celebrates a blend of genres—from rock and indie to reggaeton and electronic—showcasing both international stars and local talent. Tecate Pa'l Norte inhabits music from everyone to everyone, that is why different stages have been created as a platform for each sound. Stages include: Tecate Light which will host main acts, Tecate Original stage will be a mix of music genres, Oasis Stage will house the Reggaeton, Hip-Hop, and Trap music, while Villa Maravilla will offer the best in Techno, Afro House, and House music, and Club Social will bring mainstream and EDM sounds. The Fusión stage will be for the Latin acts, Acústico stage will offer a unique show with unplugged sets across the weekend, while Sorpresa stage will have surprise performances and the Pilos stage will platform regional norteño music.

Tecate Pa'l Norte originated to revive Monterrey's nightlife during a challenging period, creating an energetic escape for northern Mexico. Expanding to a three-day event in 2023, it now serves as a cultural hub with not only music but also regional food vendors, interactive installations, and activities, embodying the spirited traditions of Mexico's north.

Early Bird tickets went on sale October 23, and have already sold out. Tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday November 5th, 2024 @ 14:00 PM (Mexico City Time). Secure tickets HERE.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More