Museo Casa Kahlo Welcomes More Than 100,000 Visitors in Its First Year

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The Kahlo family today celebrates the first anniversary of Museo Casa Kahlo in Coyoacán, Mexico City, which has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors since opening its doors one year ago. Approximately half of those visitors have come from Mexico and half from around the world, reflecting the museum’s mission to illuminate the private family life of Frida Kahlo for audiences both at home and abroad.

During its inaugural year, Museo Casa Kahlo was named to TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026, Time Out’s 26 Best Things to Do in the World in 2026, and J.P. Morgan’s NextList 2026, recognizing distinctive new destinations and experiences in arts and culture.

As the museum enters its second year of operations, it looks forward to several new and developing projects in partnership with Fundación Kahlo, dedicated to preserving and advancing the legacy of Frida Kahlo. In November of this year, submissions will open for the Kahlo Art Prize, a new prize presented to a rising Mexican artist, including a $50,000 USD monetary prize and opportunities to display work at the Museo itself. Phillips Auction House is proud to be a sponsor.

Casa Roja, as the museum is affectionately called, was a private home owned by the Kahlo family for generations before its life as a museum. With a visual identity developed by Pentagram and restoration design by Mexico-based architect Mariana Doet Zepeda Orozco and Rockwell Group’s David Rockwell, the museo provides a roster of events supporting and amplifying local Mexican culture.

Museo Casa Kahlo is supported by Fundación Kahlo, the New York City-based nonprofit organization created with the Kahlo family to support the arts and Mexican culture in the spirit of Frida herself.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 08 Hrs 48 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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