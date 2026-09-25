Museo Casa Kahlo Welcomes More Than 100,000 Visitors in Its First Year
The museum will launch the Kahlo Art Prize next year, offering $50,000 and exhibition opportunities to rising Mexican artists.
The Kahlo family today celebrates the first anniversary of Museo Casa Kahlo in Coyoacán, Mexico City, which has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors since opening its doors one year ago. Approximately half of those visitors have come from Mexico and half from around the world, reflecting the museum’s mission to illuminate the private family life of Frida Kahlo for audiences both at home and abroad.
During its inaugural year, Museo Casa Kahlo was named to TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026, Time Out’s 26 Best Things to Do in the World in 2026, and J.P. Morgan’s NextList 2026, recognizing distinctive new destinations and experiences in arts and culture.
As the museum enters its second year of operations, it looks forward to several new and developing projects in partnership with Fundación Kahlo, dedicated to preserving and advancing the legacy of Frida Kahlo. In November of this year, submissions will open for the Kahlo Art Prize, a new prize presented to a rising Mexican artist, including a $50,000 USD monetary prize and opportunities to display work at the Museo itself. Phillips Auction House is proud to be a sponsor.
Casa Roja, as the museum is affectionately called, was a private home owned by the Kahlo family for generations before its life as a museum. With a visual identity developed by Pentagram and restoration design by Mexico-based architect Mariana Doet Zepeda Orozco and Rockwell Group’s David Rockwell, the museo provides a roster of events supporting and amplifying local Mexican culture.
Museo Casa Kahlo is supported by Fundación Kahlo, the New York City-based nonprofit organization created with the Kahlo family to support the arts and Mexican culture in the spirit of Frida herself.
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