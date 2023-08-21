BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY to Return to Mexico With Four City Tour

Following a sold-out engagement last February at Guadalajara's spectacular Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénica, Bugs Bunny at the Symphony is returning to Mexico with a four city tour this coming fall, playing Mexico City, Puebla, Monterrey, and a triumphant return to Guadalajara.

Presented by FR Producciones, Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénica, and Representaciones Árinder, S.C., in conjunction with Industrial FX Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, the concert plays in Puebla on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Auditorio del Complejo Cultural Universitario de la Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla; in Mexico City on Sunday, November 5 at Auditorio Nacional; in Monterrey on Sunday, November 12 at Auditorio Pabellón M; and in Guadalajara on Saturday, November 25 at Sala Plácido Domingo, Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas.

In Guadalajara, the orchestra will once again be Orquesta Solistas de América, which wowed audiences with their brilliant performances last February at Conjunto Santander.

This Mexico tour comes during the 100th Anniversary celebration year of Warner Bros., of which Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes characters and animated shorts have been a beloved and enduring treasure of the studio's illustrious history.

Conducted by Emmy Award winner George Daugherty, and created by Daugherty and Emmy Award winner David Ka Lik Wong, "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" has been touring the world with major symphony orchestras and at iconic venues since 1990, when the production first sold-out Broadway's Gershwin Theatre as "Bugs Bunny On Broadway." Since then, the concert has played to sold-out houses and rave reviews around the globe, with hundreds of orchestras and venues ranging from The New York Philharmonic to The Boston Pops to The Philadelphia Orchestra and The Royal Philharmonic . . . from The Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House to Lincoln Center. Previously in Mexico, the concert first played at Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional in 1998, which was followed in 2011 by two historic open-air performances in front of the Palacio de Bellas Artes, which attracted tens of thousands of audience members.

This latest version of "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" pairs 16 brilliant, iconic Looney Tunes shorts projected on the big screen , including What's Opera, Doc?, The Rabbit of Seville, Baton Bunny, Zoom and Bored, and Corny Concerto -- plus five brand new animated shorts -- while their exhilarating classically-infused Carl Stalling scores are played live.

"When we were all growing up and watching Looney Tunes on Saturday morning, we didn't realize we were also getting a massive lesson in classical music," says Daugherty. "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony is the perfect opportunity to bring today's kids to the symphony orchestra and appreciate the beauty of classical music while getting a hilarious twist from Bugs Bunny and his cohorts. More importantly, it's a chance for adults of all ages to rekindle their affection for these brilliant animated shorts, and relive a truly nostalgic and magical part of their childhoods."

Known as a multi-generationally loved show perfect for all ages, Bugs Bunny at the Symphony's Mexico performances will allow guests to reminisce on the good times from their own childhoods, as well as create new memories with Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Michigan J. Frog, and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters, seen in their most beloved animated shorts.

George Daugherty has conducted more than 250 American and international orchestras, and also earned a Primetime Emmy Award, five other Emmy nominations, and numerous other awards for his work in television and film. He has been a frequent guest conductor of The New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Pops, Pittsburgh Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Danish National Symphony, l'Orchestre de la Suisse Romand, Hong Kong Philharmonic, among many. He has conducted The Los Angeles Symphony at The Hollywood Bowl 22 times, and the National Symphony 20 times at Wolf Trap. He has been a frequent guest conductor at the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Symphony Orchestra, with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra in London, and on tour throughout the UK, plus to the United States and Canada conducting "A Royal Christmas" for Dame Julie Andrews. Christopher Plummer, and The Royal Ballet.

A noted conductor of ballet and opera, he has conducted for American Ballet Theatre, Bavarian Staatsoper and Ballet, La Scala Ballet, Teatro Regio di Torino, Teatro Bellas Artes, and numerous other companies, and has been music director of Ballet Chicago, Chicago City Ballet, Louisville Ballet, and Ballet San Jose, among many. George Daugherty and producing partner David Ka Lik Wong received Primetime Emmys as executive producers of ABC's animation-and-live action production of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf, which Daugherty also directed, wrote, and conducted, and for which he was also Emmy- nominated for Outstanding Music Direction. Daugherty and Wong were also executive producers and writers of the PBS/Sesame Workshop children's series Sagwa, The Chinese Siamese Cat, and both received Emmy nominations for "Rhythm & Jam," their series of ABC network music education specials.

In 1990, Daugherty and Wong created Bugs Bunny On Broadway, which made its debut at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre with a sold-out extended run, and along with its sequel Bugs Bunny at the Symphony has since played to critical acclaim and sold-out houses all over the world, to audiences of over 2 million people.

David Ka Lik Wong is also a Prime Time Emmy Award winner, a three-time Emmy nominee, has created programming and concerts on Broadway and for the greatest symphony orchestras and concert halls in the world, and together with George Daugherty has produced, written, and created a slate of critically-acclaimed television programs and movies for Warner Bros., ABC/Disney, Sesame Workshop, PBS, and other major studios and networks. He has been the co-creator, producer, technical/stage director, and lighting designer for the concert's entire history.

Warner Bros. Discovery Presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony is a 130-minute concert, with one 20-minute intermission.

BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://bugsbunnyatthesymphony.net/

CITIES AND TICKET INFORMATION:

MEXICO CITY

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2023 18:00 HRS

Auditorio Nacional, Ciudad de México, DF

TICKETS: https://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/bugs-bunny-at-the-symphony-ciudad-de-mexico-05-11-2023/event/3D005EBFACC060C7

PUEBLA

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2023 18:00 HRS

Auditorio del Complejo Cultural Universitario de la Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla

TICKETS: https://taquillacero.com/bugs-bunny-at-the-symphony/auditorio-ccu/2023/10/22

MONTERREY

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2023 18:00 HRS

Auditorio Pabellón M

TICKETS: https://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/event/14005EBFE72A42AB

GUADALAJARA

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2023 18:00 HRS

Sala Plácido Domingo, Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas

TICKETS: https://www.conjuntosantander.com/

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class

partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About IF/X Productions

Emmy Award-winning Industrial F/X Productions, also known in the entertainment world as IF/X, was born in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and has now relocated to Las Vegas. Founded by George Daugherty and David Wong, and now with the addition of partner and producer Amy Minter, IF/X has created award-winning and critically-acclaimed live symphony orchestra concerts, Broadway musical productions, television specials and series, and feature films for three decades, collaborating with iconic studios, networks, and labels including Warner Bros., ABC, CBS, PBS, PBS Kids, National Public Radio, Sesame Workshop, the BBC, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Radio Canada, RCA, Water Tower Music, Warner Bros. Records, BMG, Sony Entertainment, and others, as well as for the world's leading symphony orchestras and concert venues. IF/X has produced and toured "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" since its creation in 1990.c

About FR Producionnes

With more than 25 years of experience in the global entertainment world, and with an emphasis on representing culture in Mexico, FR Producciones stands for quality in the events it presents in Mexico, Central America, and South America. As the presenter for "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" in Mexico, FR Producciones' recent and past projects have included presentation of a vast selection of the world's greatest productions and attractions, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats," "Riverdance," "Lord of the Dance," Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Russian National Ballet, The Moscow Circus, "Fire of Anatolia," and much more. FR Producciones has also presented a spectacular and diverse array of artists in concert, including Pablo Milanes, Joaquin Sabina, Marcel Marceau, Fito Paez, Gal Costa, Air Supply, Alan Parsons, Los Fabulosos Cadillac, Gusavo Cerai, Zoe, Ara Malikian, Babasonicos, and Caetano Veloso. As of today, FR Producciones has presented more than 60 performances of Chinese shows to more than 60,000 spectators in Mexico, thanks to a FR Producciones agreement with the Chinese Ministry of Culture committed to the spreading of Chinese culture, both in the capital of Mexico City and in the interior of the Republic. These FR Producciones / Chinese presentations and concerts include The Typical National Orchestra of China, Shaolin Warriers , My Dream and Zhaojun, The Princess, and The Acrobatic Nutcracker. FR Productions has presented numerous shows and productions in the Zócalo of Mexico City, and is Mexico's most prestigious concert and theatrical presenter.

About Representaciones Árinder, S.C

Since its foundation in 2010, Representaciones Árinder, S.C, has collaborated with many different public and private entities, including the Mexico Department of Culture, National Center of Arts (CENART), National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL), Foreign Relations Department (SRE) and Radio Educación, as well as with municipal and state institutions, having had a robust presence in all states of the Mexican Republic. Árinder, S.C has been a vital part of Mexico's most prominent artistic and cultural festivals and productions, including Festival Internacional Cervantino in Guanajuato, Festival Alfonso Ortiz Tirado in Sonora, Festival Cultural de Mayo in Guadalajara, Festival Internacional 5 de Mayo in Puebla, Festival Artístico de Otoño del Centro Cultural Roberto Cantoral, Festival Internacional de las Artes Julio Torri of Coahuila, Feria Internacional del Libro in Guadalajara (FIL), among others. With offices in Mexico and New York City, global clients have led customers have led Árinder, beyond the borders of Mexico, managing projects in 30 countries, including the United States, Asia, and Europe. They have participated in audiovisual advertising and film projects with legal and financial advising, as well as linking directors with celebrities, sponsors, distribution and other areas of interest. For the symphony orchestras of Mexico, Árinder has participated in the special seasons and projects of more than 20 of the country's main orchestras, in addition to assisting in national tours of the Montreal Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, Orchestra of the Americas, and Les Violons du Roy Chamber Orchestra. Árinder created the ENEO (National Orchestra Executives Encounter) and continues to support it as it becomes the most important initiative for national orchestral collaboration. Their specialized advisors have accompanied many customers in the execution of projects for companies and notable brands including Apple, BMW, Häagen-Dazs, HBO, Heineken, H&M, Jack Daniel's, Google, Grupo Cuervo, Grupo Lala, Intel, Industrias Peñoles, Lacoste, Lancome, Louis Vuitton, Netflix, Polaroid, Swarovski, Sephora, Soriana, Hotel W, Telcel, Visa, etc. Through they're services they have collaborated in projects and tours of well-known international artists, including Javier Camarena, Elīna Garanča, Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Andrea Bocelli, Philippe Jaroussky, Yo-Yo Ma, Phillip Glass, Ute Lemper, The King ́s Singers and Joan Manuel Serrat, to name a few, in addition to artistic groups such as National Ballet of Spain, Ballet of Monte Carlo and the Antonio Canales Flamenco Ballet. The launch of "Grupo Árinder" is coming at the end of 2023 and will include Mexican and American branches, along with the first cultural financial entity dedicated to the performing arts.

About Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas and Sala Plácido Domingo

With the goal of firmly establishing Western Mexico's indelible place among the top artistic and performing arts centers of the world, Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas was completed in 2017 at the University of Guadalajara. With four world-class state-of-the-art venues, including the 1800-seat Sala Plácido Domingo, Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas encompasses an area of 52,000 square meters. The entire center was designed to create a unique experience for audiences in its four theaters, allowing the public and the artists to interact with a rare intimacy. Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas is undoubtedly one of the most important cultural centers in all of Latin America, occupying its place alongside the greatest and most iconic performing arts venues and complexes of the world.