World-Renowned Vocalist Marie-Stéphane Bernard Performs On The GPAC Main Stage

The performance is in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2023  

World-Renowned Vocalist Marie-Stéphane Bernard Performs On The GPAC Main Stage

In partnership with Opera Memphis, Germantown Performing Arts Center is proud to present Sounds of My Life, an intimate and original career retrospective of international opera star Marie-Stéphane Bernard. Through arias and songs, the one-woman performance will take the audience on a journey through Bernard's life as a vocal artist. Bernard will perform in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the GPAC website or by calling the box office at (901)751-7500.

Using her favorite music from her many performances, Bernard wrote the story for Sounds of My Life with Jerre Dye, Chicago-based director, librettist, and University of Memphis graduate. She will be joined onstage by Paris-based musical arranger/director Karim Medjebeur.

"I wanted to create first and foremost a performance that I would love to see," Bernard said. "I imagined what I loved to hear and started there. My goal was to share beautiful music - arias, operettas, French chansons - and bring audiences on my journey of discovery."

A native of France, Bernard studied opera at the Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome. To hone her skills, she took master classes in Italy, the United States, and France. Her stellar international career has included performances in prestigious opera houses around the world, including Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, La Fenice in Venice, and Reggio di Torino in Palermo, and Opéra Comique and Theâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris. In the US, she headlined operas at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and Opera Memphis, where she sang in L'Heure Espagnole by Ravel and The Marriage of Figaro by Mozart.

"I am happy to debut Sounds of My Life at GPAC," she said. "The acoustics are great and the GPAC audience is always wonderful, welcoming, and warm. It feels right to start this new musical journey here."

Find out more about this concert, as well as the rest of Season 28, on the GPAC website and the GPAC Facebook Events Page.




SISTER ACT, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Theatre Memphis 2023-24 Season Photo
SISTER ACT, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Theatre Memphis 2023-24 Season
Theatre Memphis has announced its 2023-24 season with a season decidedly dedicated to women-centric content, plots, performers, playwrights, composers, directors, and   more. All take a bow in the varied selections presented for Memphis patrons.
Disneys FROZEN Comes To Memphis June 22, Tickets On Sale Friday Photo
Disney's FROZEN Comes To Memphis June 22, Tickets On Sale Friday
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10am.
Rhodes Theatre Guild Presents YOULL GROW INTO IT This Month Photo
Rhodes Theatre Guild Presents YOU'LL GROW INTO IT This Month
Taking inspiration from imaginary friends, childhood games, and a delicious soup, Rhodes Theatre Guild will present an exciting new play cycle from Rhodes senior and budding playwright Eliana Mabe.
The Circuit Playhouse Presents ROE in February Photo
The Circuit Playhouse Presents ROE in February
Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Gene and Carol Katz, Karen McCarthy, and Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, present Lisa Loomer's new play dedicated to the controversial Roe versus Wade decision.

Circuit Playhouse Will Honor The Life Of Tyre Nichols With Performances This WeekendCircuit Playhouse Will Honor The Life Of Tyre Nichols With Performances This Weekend
January 28, 2023

Circuit Playhouse Inc. has issued a statement announcing that this weekend, they will dedicate their performances to the life of Tyre Nichols.
