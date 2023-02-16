World-Renowned Vocalist Marie-Stéphane Bernard Performs On The GPAC Main Stage

In partnership with Opera Memphis, Germantown Performing Arts Center is proud to present Sounds of My Life, an intimate and original career retrospective of international opera star Marie-Stéphane Bernard. Through arias and songs, the one-woman performance will take the audience on a journey through Bernard's life as a vocal artist. Bernard will perform in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the GPAC website or by calling the box office at (901)751-7500.

Using her favorite music from her many performances, Bernard wrote the story for Sounds of My Life with Jerre Dye, Chicago-based director, librettist, and University of Memphis graduate. She will be joined onstage by Paris-based musical arranger/director Karim Medjebeur.

"I wanted to create first and foremost a performance that I would love to see," Bernard said. "I imagined what I loved to hear and started there. My goal was to share beautiful music - arias, operettas, French chansons - and bring audiences on my journey of discovery."

A native of France, Bernard studied opera at the Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome. To hone her skills, she took master classes in Italy, the United States, and France. Her stellar international career has included performances in prestigious opera houses around the world, including Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, La Fenice in Venice, and Reggio di Torino in Palermo, and Opéra Comique and Theâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris. In the US, she headlined operas at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and Opera Memphis, where she sang in L'Heure Espagnole by Ravel and The Marriage of Figaro by Mozart.

"I am happy to debut Sounds of My Life at GPAC," she said. "The acoustics are great and the GPAC audience is always wonderful, welcoming, and warm. It feels right to start this new musical journey here."

Find out more about this concert, as well as the rest of Season 28, on the GPAC website and the GPAC Facebook Events Page.