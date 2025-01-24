West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center Will Host Sleepy John’s Country Blues Birthday Jam

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center will invite the public to join in celebrating the legacy of one of West Tennessee’s most influential blues musicians at the Sleepy John’s Country Blues Birthday Jam. The event will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Heritage Center, located at 121 Sunny Hill Cove in Brownsville. West TN Bluesman Elam McKnight will walk you through the structure of a Blues tune and share tips for creating your unique compositions

Come out and beat the winter blues by celebrating the birthday of Brownsville Bluesman Sleepy John Estes with birthday cake and more. The Birthday Jam features live music performances, with a variety of regional blues musicians paying tribute to Sleepy John’s contributions to the genre. Bring your instruments, your voice or just your love for the Blues.

Admission to the event is FREE, and all ages are welcome. With a short drive to downtown, take advantage of the local restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions. The WTDHC encourages attendees to bring their family, friends, and a love for great blues music.

