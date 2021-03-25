Thursdays Take on Entertainment at Theatre Memphis

As Theatre Memphis plans for the return of stage productions, entertainment options have been established that will be an opportunity to experience the new renovated facility and grounds.

TM Thursdays on the Plaza will be held every Thursday from April 29 - July 15 in front of the newly renovated facility at 630 Perkins Extended, Memphis, TN 38117. Enjoy the atmosphere of the Menke Sculpture Garden during a variety of events scheduled (all subject to COVID protocols currently in place).

From to blues to trivia, enjoy the elements with a cash/credit card bar with wine and craft beer, as well as a nosh or two. Many events will be free but there will be a minimum $5 cover for some of the nights with performers. All tickets will be sold at the event site on the night of the event.

The current schedule of events includes:

May 6, 2021 - Musical Theatre Trivia Night - FREE

May 13, 2021 - Nick Black - $5 cover charge

May 20, 2021 - Happy 100th, TM / Liberace and Friends Cabaret (in the Lohrey Theatre) - $100 per person

May 27, 2021 - Alejandro Paredes - $5 cover charge

June 3, 2021 - Theatre Trivia Night - FREE

June 10, 2021 - TBD

June 17, 2021 - 901HomeGrown - $5 cover charge

June 24, 2021 - Kenneth Jackson - $5 cover charge

July 1, 2021 - Theatre Trivia Night - FREE

July 8, 2021 - TBD

July 15, 2021 - Salute to TM Volunteers, Annual BB Awards - FREE TO TM VOLUNTEERS

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our audiences and participants.