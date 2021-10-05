Theatre Memphis' Debbie Litch Honored With Governor's Award

Executive Producer of Theatre Memphis, Debbie Litch, has been named the recipient of the highest honor in the Tennessee arts with the Tennessee Governor's Arts Award. The acknowledgement celebrates those who have made an outstanding contribution to the state's cultural life. The Arts Leadership Award had five recipients from across the state which also included: Birthplace of Country Music, Bristol; Frank Bluestein, Germantown; Borderless Arts, Gallatin; HoLa Hora Latina, Knoxville.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee states, "Tennessee has a rich artistic heritage, and we are proud of these outstanding recipients who are leaders in the art across our state." Jan McNally, Chair of the Tennessee Arts Commission chimes in to say, "The awards are a testimony to the value that the arts bring to our communities, our schools, and our lives"

Litch's comments regarding the award humbly deflect the honor to reinforce the importance of the arts and the 100th anniversary of Theatre Memphis. She says, "It is such an honor to represent the arts culture and Theatre Memphis in these historic times. Any recognition regarding arts leadership has to be shared with those support and create the arts. Kudos to them!"

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our audiences and participants.

Winner of the AACT Diamond Crown Award 2020 for longevity, sustainability, and vision.

Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.