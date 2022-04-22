Theatre Memphis Closes Its Centennial with PUTTIN' ON THE GLITZ Gala

At the end of the year-long, celebratory 100th anniversary season of Theatre Memphis, a long-awaited black tie gala event, Puttin' on the Glitz, May 20, 2022, will be what Executive Producer Debbie Litch calls, "the party of the century". Tickets are currently on sale for $175 per person with $100 being tax-deductible. Reservations can be made by calling 901.682.8323 or by going online to www.theatrememphis.org.tickets.

The evening begins with a champagne tower to welcome the guests and roaming performers on the recently renovated campus. Once inside there will be passed hors d'oeuvres, food stations, music and an open bar with a live auction and a cabaret-style performance, Gershwin, by George, in the Lohrey Theatre. The show will also include dual piano performances by Gary Beard and James Jones. Vocalists will be Jacquelene Cooper, Lydia Hart, Philip Himebook, William Thompson and cast members from the upcoming June production of Ragtime. Following the performance, dessert stations will be available along with the bar. An added feature will also be open in the theatre's Next Stage that will follow a "speakeasy" format. For an additional $25 you will receive the Pink Stables Speakeasy password and upon admittance be treated to the vocal stylings of Kathryn Stallings and her band. You will also be served a signature cocktail and be entered into a drawing for a prize.

The entire event will have a 1920's theme and will emphasize the past and current accomplishments of Theatre Memphis (which include an $6,000,000 renovation completed this past year). Attendees are encouraged to "dress like Gatsby and his friends" in black tie attire and "flapper" or vintage gowns. For more information on the gala event, visit www.theatrememphis.org/100thgala.

Litch acknowledges that this party was a long time coming. "Not only did we survive 100 years, but we thrived even through the recent challenges that prompted us to celebrate our centennial at the end of the year as opposed to kicking off the season with a gala. Truth is, it just gave us more time to plan an even better party."