The Orpheum Theatre Group Announces Virtual Summer Camp

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that June summer camps are going virtual. To ensure the health and safety of participants and camp staff, the Orpheum Theatre Group has decided to conduct the June sessions of summer camp on a digital platform. Registration for these interactive online camps is open now.

"During this uncertain time, the young people and communities we serve remain at the forefront of our mission," said Jennifer McGrath, Vice President of Education and Community Engagement. "While we may not be able to gather in person, these strategically created online camps are highly interactive and are designed to build confidence, make space for students to express themselves, and maintain a sense of community, all of which is crucial to their growth and processing of this unique time."

Registration is open now at orpheum-memphis.com/camp and priority will be given to Mid-South area students.

SUMMER CAMPS:

Facilitated through Zoom by the Orpheum Theatre Group's camp director and professional teaching artists, campers will participate in classes in acting, music, movement, and storytelling while learning to collaborate with fellow campers. Enrollment capacity is limited to give each camper as much individual attention as possible.

Virtual Rising Star Camp - For students entering Grades 3-5

Dates: June 15-19 / 9am - Noon

Fee: $100

Virtual Broadway Boot Camp - For students entering Grades 6-8

Dates: June 8-12 / 9am - 2pm

Fee: $150

Questions can be directed to Shasta Blue via email at blue@orpheum-memphis.com.

MENDING HEARTS CAMP:

This virtual performing arts camp is for young people entering grades 6-8 who have experienced the death of one or both parents. Surrounded by a virtual community of peers who have experienced a similar loss, campers explore their creativity through a variety of performing arts activities and online community building. Teaching artists, supported by group leaders and healing counselors, facilitate activities that encourage teamwork and celebrate the unique talents of each individual camper, giving them creative space to express themselves and build self-confidence.

Virtual Mending Hearts Camp - For students entering Grades 6-8

Dates: July 6-10 and July 13-17

Fee: $50 per family. Scholarships are available. No child will be turned away due to financial hardship.

UPDATE: Mending Hearts Camp for Grades 3-5 scheduled for June 22-July 1 has been postponed. More information will be announced as it becomes available.

Questions can be directed to Sheree Stubblefield via email at mendinghearts@orpheum-memphis.com.

A decision regarding July camps which includes Story Lab, Musical Theatre Intensive, and Technical and Design Theatre Intensive will be made on June 17.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You