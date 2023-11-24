The Actor's Renaissance Theatre to Present Original Christmas Holiday Production of A STUBBORN HOLIDAY

A Stubborn Holiday is an original comedy-drama that takes you inside a luxury hotel in Memphis, where romance, drama, and humor collide. Rebecca Fox (Janice Joslin) is the hotel manager, and Ryan Winston (Joshua Horton/ Renwick Malone), the hotel owner, are a dream couple who run the hotel with style and efficiency. However, their love is tested by the arrival of Rita Rivera (played by Jessica ‘Chocolate’ Taylor/ Tee Harris), and Brandi Thomas (Caroline Liggins), two talent scouts who want Ryan to be their next male model. Their offer tempts Ryan, but he loves his hotel too much to leave it. Meanwhile, a vegan chef named Latham Lanier (Gregory Anthony Jones), struggles with a personal tragedy when he finds out that his wife (Rhonda Sy’mone/ Erin Cathy) has gambled away their life savings and left them homeless. Get ready for a wild ride of music and emotions as you witness the conflicts, comedies, and mysteries of human cats' appearances inside the hotel.



Customer Complaints, Sibling Rivalry, Poetic jesters, and stubborn attitudes all await you this Christmas season in the original stage play A STUBBORN HOLIDAY.



This show is kid's kid-friendly and fun for the entire family!

A STUBBORN HOLIDAY

Theatre Works on The Square, 2085 Monroe Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

December 8th- December 17th, 2023

Director: Mary Ann Washington

Sponsored by: Tennessee Arts Commission

