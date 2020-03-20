Tennessee Shakespeare Company Launches Daily Virtual Performances; Transforms Annual Benefit Into NO-GO FEAST

Tennessee Shakespeare Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances and their fundraising benefit:

In light of the national emergency response to COVID-19, Tennessee Shakespeare Company is transforming our Elizabethan Feast fundraising benefit, originally scheduled for April 25, into our first-ever "No Go" Feast.

We are prioritizing the safety for our patrons, artists, and the general public. This responsible change hopefully will encourage those who purchased, or planned to purchase, sponsorships and tickets to donate their commitments to TSC as a fully tax-deductible gift. The Feast is TSC's sole fundraising effort of the 2019-20 season, benefiting our innovative Education Program, which is in the midst of a record 35,000 points of contact among Memphis-area students, patrons of all ages, incarcerated juveniles, and veterans of the Memphis VA Medical Center.

Additionally, as part of our commitment to bring the plays of William Shakespeare to everyone in our community, we are launching "The Decameron Project," a live virtual exploration of Shakespeare's famous speeches, poetry from classical writers throughout the centuries, and a daily almanac of related literary events. Beginning next week, TSC's Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary will curate the brief events online with cast members from the Tabor Stage at dates/times to be announced via Facebook Live from our Facebook page. The series is inspired by 14th century Italian poet Giovanni Boccaccio's influential novel The Decameron, a collection of 100 themed stories framed by 10 people self-quarantining themselves for two weeks outside Florence, Italy, during the Black Death plague.

We want to stay connected with the community of Memphis and beyond. This series is our way of saying we appreciate and miss our patrons who have supported us along the way.





