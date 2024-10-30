Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Poetic Justice Program Features Voice Of Incarcerated Youth In Memphis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tennessee Shakespeare Company has announced the publication release of Poetic Justice 2024: Works by Incarcerated Youth in Memphis, a powerful collection of poetry written by young people at Shelby County detention centers.

The publication represents the culmination of TSC's third year leading its innovative summer program titled Poetic Justice, which is funded in part by the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Poetic Justice served 25 youths in its third year, and has served 85 youths across the history of the program.

This literary chapbook highlights the voices, insights, and creative resilience of Memphis area incarcerated youth, capturing their profound experiences and reflections that are often left unspoken to the general public.

The Poetic Justice program is a collaboration between TSC and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) that offers an empowering outlet for participants to explore self-expression, process emotions, and foster a sense of community. Through the encouragement and the guidance of TSC's Teaching-Artists, participants engage in reflective writing that allows them to find new ways to voice their thoughts, fears, and hopes.

Poetic Justice, now a vital component of TSC's Juvenile Justice Program, was created by TSC's Stephanie Shine, who launched and led the theatre's expansive Education and Outreach programming for many years.

“Poetic Justice was created to provide justice-involved youth with a well-rounded introduction and exploration of poetry, arriving at an understanding of the importance and balm of poetry to the human spirit,” says Shine. “The youth we serve are cut off from a creative means of expression while navigating incarceration in the justice system. Our program has grown to be a viable means of expression for these youths as they are guided from the history of poetic structure to devising their own. They learn how to collaborate, how to support others, how to speak their minds, and how to listen with compassion.”

“Our youths enjoy and always look forward to the activities presented by Tennessee Shakespeare Company,” says Walter Banks, Programs Manager at SCSO. “The Shakespeare sessions receive 100% participation not because they are required, but because the youths thoroughly enjoy it.”

For most of the participants, Poetic Justice is the only programming they receive during the summer. “Students express that our program provides much-needed support during a difficult time of year at the Youth Justice and Education Center,” says Sarah Hankins, TSC's new Director of Education and Outreach.

TSC Teaching-Artist and company actor Lauren Gunn leads the participants in-person. “Through this program,” Gunn says, “I have been privileged to witness growth and the emergence of hope, demonstrating the transformative potential that poetry can offer.”

Poetic Justice 2024: Works by Incarcerated Youth in Memphis is available to be read by everyone online for free here.

Anonymity remains a priority for the participating minors, who used pen names for the publication. They shared their poems in a private reading attended only by peers, TSC staff, and SCSO staff. However, the publication of Poetic Justice 2024: Works by Incarcerated Youth in Memphis now allows their words to be read and their efforts to be witnessed within the larger community.

TSC's work with justice-involved youth continues throughout the year with the Juvenile Justice program. This intrepid program, now in its tenth year, sends TSC Teaching-Artists into residence with incarcerated youth in Shelby County facilities. Participants are invited to use Shakespeare as a means to express themselves, giving freedom to their imaginations and inspiring their dreams for the future. TSC currently serves the juveniles at the Youth Justice and Education Center and has previously served youths at Jail East, The Hope Academy at Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center, and at 201 Poplar. Annually, TSC is able to document participants' boosts in literacy, kindness, generosity, a blossoming hope for life outside of prison, and a genuine love for Shakespeare's stories.

