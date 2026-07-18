THE HEAT OF SOUTHSIDE To Be Performed At Theatreworks @ The Square

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Actors Renaissance Theatre is set to present the original production of THE HEAT OF SOUTHSIDE which is written & directed by Mary Ann Washington.

Set in the heart of South Memphis, The Heat of Southside is a fiery urban stage play about family, betrayal, love, and ambition. After spending twelve years helping build her sister Luna’s (Shuntae Brown) bakery, Chloe (Evone Dillon) opens a bakery of her own called The Heat of Southside, sparking a bitter feud between the sisters over business, loyalty, and old wounds.

As their controlling mother Darlene (Eboni Rideout) pushes youngest daughter Kaylee (Shana L. Winston- Schaeffer) into a marriage with the wealthy Prince Rashad (Greg Jones), Kaylee secretly longs for the man she truly loves. Meanwhile, smooth-talking con artist Eddie Earl (Vincent Holmes) arrives posing as a food critic while secretly planning to rob the bakery — but instead becomes tangled in the family’s dangerous secrets and emotional chaos.

Filled with comedy, romance, shocking twists, and explosive drama, The Heat of Southside reveals that in this family, the real heat isn’t outside — it’s in the bakery.

Chloe Heat-Talley is played by Evone Dillon. Jayden Talley is played by Tramaine Morgan during the August 7 at 7:30 p.m. and August 8 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. performances, and by Jermi White during the August 6 PWYC performance and the August 9 at 2 p.m. performance. Luna Heat-Robinson is played by Shuntae Brown, and Trent Robinson is played by Greg Jones. Darlene is played by Eboni Rideout, and Kaylee is played by Shana L. Winston-Schaeffer. Uncle Omar is played by Renwick Malone, Eddie Earl Wellington/Johnson is played by Vincent Holmes, Torre Clark is played by Fatima L. Gray, Madison is played by Amanda Davis, Jim is played by Brandon Lewis, Prince Rashad is played by Greg Scott, and Gloria is played by Latricia "Pat" Parks.

This performance is Direected by Mary Ann Washington. Lighting Design by Olivia R. Johnson, Sound Design by Greg Jones, Scenic Design by Renwick Malone, and Costume Design by Actors Renaissance Theatre. Properties Design by Mary Ann Washington. The Director's Assistants are Deshel Valley, Anita Holmes, and Justus Anteca Mua.

The Heat of Southsides opens August 7th and runs through August 9th. Special Pay-What-You-Can performance will take place on August 6th at 7:30pm. General Admission tickets are $25.00. Please visit the theater's website at www.therenaissancetheatre.com for more information.

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