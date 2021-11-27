REMAINING FOUR LION KING PERFORMANCES CANCELLED at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

The Orpheum Theatre Memphis published an unfortunate news release last night, pertaining to the current show Disney's The Lion King. The remaining four performances of The Lion King have been cancelled, due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew.

"Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with this afternoon's matinee performance, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have just been detected within the touring company and local crew at the Orpheum Theatre. The wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, therefore we feel the prudent decision is to cancel all remaining performances: tonight's performance, Friday, November 26 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 27 at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, November 28 at 1pm."

All tickets for remaining performances will be refunded through official Orpheum points of purchase-- Ticketmaster and the Orpheum Box Office. An email with refund information will be sent to these ticket holders.

Although this is disappointing for Memphians, I think we can all agree that safety is the primary concern. I know many others will join me in sending the entire company well wishes and hopes of speedy recovery.