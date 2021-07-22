Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse on the Square Will Cancel In-Person Performances of IVANKA VS. REALITY

Due to COVID-19 contact with a member of the cast, the final week of in-person performances of Ivanka vs Reality have been cancelled.

Jul. 22, 2021  

Due to unforeseen complications with COVID-19 contact with a member of the cast, the final week of in-person performances of Ivanka vs Reality have been cancelled.

However, the production will still be available via streamed performances on www.showtix4U.com. Patrons who purchased an in-person ticket may redeem their ticket for streaming access by calling the Playhouse on the Square box office at (901) 726-4656.

At this time, the organization is focusing on the safety of its patrons, cast, and crew and ensuring protections for future events. The theatre apologizes for the inconvenience this situation has created for its patrons.


