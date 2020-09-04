Playhouse On The Square Goes Digital For The Fall

Playhouse on the Square Continues its Playhouse at Home Digital Content Series for Fall 2020

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and a generous grant from the Jeniam Foundation and Arts Memphis, will continue to offer its patrons digital content through the Fall, in response to current COVID-19 opening protocols.

In July of 2020, the executive leadership of Circuit Playhouse, Inc. made the difficult decision to postpone in-person performances, although their reopening plan had been approved by the Shelby County Health Department. Executive Producer, Michael Detroit said in the July release that remaining closed, "is in the best interest and safety of the cast, crew, staff, volunteers, and patrons."

Since the Shelter in Place mandates were handed down from the City of Memphis in March, Playhouse on the Square shifted its performance offerings to a digital form through its website and social media platforms. Patrons have been able to enjoy such programs as POTS in the Vault, Story Time in Neverland, and the Digital Play Series. During the summer, The Department of Theatre Education swiftly adjusted its annual Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory to an online experience for tuition and offered free classes (Musical Mondays, Story Drama, and Flashback Fridays) on YouTube and Facebook. The Summer Spotlight Series, airing bi-monthly on Wednesdays, presented performances of Playhouse on the Square company members and an archival roundtable with the cast and crew of the 2001 production of Hair. The summer series culminated with a streamed video production of the St. Paulie's Delight World Premiere on The Circuit Playhouse stage.

Due to the success of the theatre's summer digital offerings, Playhouse on the Square is excited to announce its fall season digital lineup. The Playhouse at Home: Fall Edition will include the following:

Playhouse at Home Favorites

POTS in the Vault - Take a peek into the archives of past Playhouse on the Square performances, spanning over 30 years of the theater's 50 year history! Past episodes include productions of Ragtime, Godspell, and Hairspray. (Twice a month, Friday's at 1:00 pm on Facebook and YouTube)

Ask Playhouse! - An interactive live streamed talk show with monthly updates and special guests! You never know who may drop by! (Every first Friday of the month on Facebook Live)

and Introducing...

The POTScast - Each month on The POTSCast, you'll get to hear folks from the past, present, and future of Playhouse on the Square as they dig into happy memories, thoughts on the world, and any and all tangents that happen along the way. Join Marcus, Donald, and all of our guests as they tell the story of Playhouse, through the stories at Playhouse! (The first Tuesday of every month on Spotify)

Playhouse on the Square Fall Spotlight presents A POTS in the Dark Cabaret: Songs We Like w/ Brooke and Nathan- Join Resident Company members... and love-birds Nathan McHenry and Brooke Papritz for an evening of songs from the stage and beyond. Cozy in your corner, while Brooke and Nathan share their gifts with you. (Wednesday, September 16th at 4:00. Register on Zoom or watch on Facebook Live)

Playhouse on the Square Fall Spotlight presents Rocky Horror Roundtable - Do the time warp again with host Marcus Cox and the cast and crew of Playhouse on the Square's productions of Rocky Horror Show! POTS has produced the cult favorite three separate times on three different Playhouse stages. Which one was your favorite? Grab your best boa and register now, you don't want to miss this! (Wednesday, September 30th at 4:00pm. Register on Zoom or watch on Facebook)

Musical Theatre Bingo with Opera Memphis - What's more fun than a game of chance? A game where instead of ping pong balls you get serenaded with your favorite musical theatre songs - sung by company members of Playhouse on the Square and Opera Memphis! Print your cards online, grab your favorite beverage, and get ready for a night of songs, laughter, and fun! (Wednesday, October 7th on Facebook Live)

Playhouse on the Square Fall Spotlight presents A POTS in the Dark Cabaret: The Company Cabaret Part 2 - "It's so nice, we had to do it twice!" Your Playhouse family misses you! Join us for a digital cabaret featuring performances by Resident and Associate Company members from the PAST and PRESENT! Check in with your favorite faces from the past, all across the nation! Special guest performers will be announced soon, register now and be the first to know who will be joining us! (Wednesday, October 14th at 6:00 pm. Register on Zoom or watch on Facebook Live)

PlaySlam! Festival of Plays - Play Slam! is a celebration of New Works by aspiring local Mid-South writers. Open to Middle and High School students, Play Slam! is a 10-minute playwriting competition that is adjudicated by CPI staff and Associate/Resident company members along with local writers and directors. This year's winning plays will premiere during a two-day festival weekend. (October 24-25 on Facebook)

Tradition: An associate workshop production - Conceived by Playhouse on the Square's Associate Company, Tradition is a devised piece utilizing theatrical texts of the past to gain insight about theatre of the future. Tradition explores the current state of theatre in the middle of a global pandemic and where theatre will go from here. This absurdist comedy offers audiences a space to laugh through their own experiences and reflect on their adjustments to the new normal. (Premiering on Facebook October 9th & 10th at 8:00 pm and Sunday, October 11th at 2:00 pm)

The Playhouse on the Square Fall Spotlight presents Grimm Radio Hour - Like most things this year, Halloween will look very different than it has in the past. But, that doesn't mean you can't get your spook on! Join Playhouse on the Square for a radio play adaptation featuring selections of Grimm's Fairy Tales. Listen to them in the dark... if you dare! (Wednesday, October 28th at 4:00pm. Register on Zoom or watch on Facebook Live)

Playhouse on the Square Fall Spotlight presents Peter Pan Reunion Special - This season's production of Peter Pan was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID-19. But a Mid South tradition like Peter Pan is as important to us as shadow is to Peter himself! The holiday favorite has flown across the Playhouse stage close to thirty years. Join host Marcus Cox as he catches up with the casts and crews of past productions. Who was your favorite Peter? Your favorite Wendy? Which Captain Hook was the most sinister? What ever happened to the Lost Boys? Join us to find out! (Wednesday, November 10th at 6:00 pm. Register on Zoom or watch on Facebook)

Visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org for more information about Playhouse at Home and to register for your direct link to each episode of the Fall Spotlight live stream event by visiting http://playhouseonthesquare.org/fall-spotlight-series.html. Donations will support the theatre's artistic staff and performers. Subscriptions for the 52nd season are on sale now! Find your place at Playhouse on the Square, by purchasing yours today.

