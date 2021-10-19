Playhouse On The Square Announces Holiday Show Lineup

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, will be presenting two productions on The Circuit Playhouse stage this holiday season.

The Toymaker's Apprentice

By Martin McGeachy

November 11 - December 22, 2021

and

To All A Good Night: A Holiday Cabaret

Conceived and Directed by Lar'Juanette Williams

November 26 - December 22, 2021

To All a Good Night is in partnership with the Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Both productions will be performed at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 South Cooper Street Memphis, TN 38104. Tickets are available now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.

The productions are at the second and third installments of The Playhouse on the Square Holiday Series of shows entitled Welcome to Show Row.

The Toymaker's Apprentice, starring Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Curtis C. Jackson (Memphis, Tuck Everlasting)

Old Gideon has a decision to make: Will Jack or Libby be the new apprentice for Gideon's Toyshop? The most deserving must live up to the company motto: The Best Made is the Best Played. Watch as the most unique interview process gives each child an equal chance. But only one will win the job in this sweet holiday show celebrating hard work, fair-mindedness, and the joy of artistry.

To All A Good Night: A Holiday Cabaret, in partnership with The Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Deck the halls with Playhouse on the Square and Memphis Black Arts Alliance, as they honor the songs and talents of black artists and their contributions to the great holiday songbook. Featuring the best talent the Mid South has to offer. This cabaret will be one you won't soon forget.

The holiday season is a special time for Playhouse on the Square, which normally produces Peter Pan for families and school groups. Due to COVID-19 and the safety concerns of inviting roughly 13,000 students into the theatre. The theatre decided that matinee productions of the Midtown tradition would not be in the best interest of the theatre and its patrons.

Pivoting with the local theatre landscape, the theatre has chosen to offer three unique productions to the holiday season. Accompanying Little Shop Of Horrors, which is playing at Playhouse on the Square, will be The Toymaker's Apprentice and To All a Good Night: A Holiday Cabaret. The productions where specifically chosen with the Mid-South community in mind. "We produce shows for families during the holidays," says Director of Community Relations Director, Marcus Cox. "This pandemic has created obstacles for us, so we have adjusted the scope of what that family show has to be this year." Cox goes on to say that the smaller cast of The Toymaker's Apprentice contains a big message that both children and adults need to hear this year.

Playhouse on the Square reached out to Lar'Juanette Williams, Executive Director of the Memphis Black Arts Alliance to partner with the theatre on a holiday show with the intent of showcasing the talents and artistry of black voices for the theatre's evening show slot this year. Along with the theatre's partnership with BMG-Music, Williams has compiled a list of holiday favorites and some obscure offerings to set the perfect holiday mood. "I am excited to be working on this project with Playhouse on the Square!" Says Williams. "Our two important organizations can't wait to share what we have put together."

To learn more information about the Memphis Black Arts Alliance, visit www.https://memphisblackarts.org/