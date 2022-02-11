Playhouse On The Square Announces 2022 Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Dates

Playhouse on the Square Department of Theatre Education is excited to announce 2022 Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory will return this summer for in-person sessions June 13 - July 22. Nine sessions will be offered this year for students ranging from Pre-K to 12th grade.

Registration can be done online at https://playhouseonthesquare.org/summer-youth-conservatory/. Or by calling (901) 937-6475.

Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory has classes for rising PreK-12th grade students and appropriately challenges each age group to learn, grow, and succeed on stage and everyday life. No matter the experience level, all students will find success to celebrate in their confidence. The structure of the program focuses on ensemble building that allows you to meet and have fun with new and old friends, creating lasting memories along the way. You will leave Conservatory prepared to audition for your next show while building your confidence onstage and working techniques for both on and off the stage.

Each Session culminates in a showcase performance or an open house. All students receive a t-shirt and a recording of the final performance.

This year's sessions and enrollment are as follows:

POTS TOTS! (Rising PreK-K)- $170

Session 1: Kinderdrama: Mixed: A Colorful Story

June 13-17- 9:00am-12:00pm

Session 2: Kinderdrama: Mixed: A Colorful Story

June 13-17- 1:00pm-4:00pm

A one-week program with daily instructional core classes designed to develop children's creativity through Storytelling, Music, and Movement exercises in a controlled and focused setting. This is a half-day camp where we offer two sessions in the day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Students will also explore a popular piece of children's literature through dramatization, movement, and music. Each session culminates in a short performance.

POTS KIDS! (Rising K-2nd)- $270

Session 1: Story Drama: The Color Monster

June 20-24- 9:00am-2:00pm

Session 2: Story Drama: Put Me in the Zoo

July 11-15- 9:00am-2:00pm

A one-week program with daily instructional core classes designed to develop children's creativity through Storytelling, Music, and Movement exercises in a controlled and focused setting. Students will also explore a popular piece of children's literature through dramatization, dance, and song. Each session culminates in a short performance.

POTS JUNIOR! (Rising 3rd-6th)- $320

Production Camp 1: Willy Wonka KIDS

June 27-July 1- 9:00am-4:00pm

Production Camp 2: Jungle Book KIDS

July 18-22

9:00am-4:00pm

A one-week program that immerses students in the production process; from auditions to the opening performance, students will discover what it takes to learn music, choreography, and scene work while focusing on a shortened version of some hit shows from the musical theatre canon. (After Care available for an additional fee.)

POTS SENIOR! (Rising 7th-12th)- $660

Session 1: Design & Tech Intensive

June 6-17- 9:00am-5:00pm

Session 2: Acting Intensive

June 20-July 1

9:00am-5:00pm

Session 3: Musical Theatre Intensive

July 11-22

(9:00am-5:00pm)

A two-week program with daily core classes in either Acting, Musical Theatre, or Technical Theatre. The tech and design instruction will focus on developing the design elements for a production with daily guest lectures and hands-on activities led by local theatre artists. Acting instruction includes a focus on scene work, script analysis, monologue techniques, improv, playwriting and more. Musical Theatre instruction will follow a beginner's and intermediate/advanced track which will focus on vocal techniques, monologue writing, improv/acting, and some of the following dance techniques: jazz, tap, lyrical, ballet and musical theatre dance styles. Each session culminates in a performance or open house on the last day.

For more information visit https://playhouseonthesquare.org/summer-youth-conservatory/