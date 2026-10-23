NARNIA THE MUSICAL to Return to Circuit Playhouse
Performances will run November 6th - December 20th.
Narnia is a dramatization of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, the first novel in C.S. Lewis' series. The story follows the four Pevensie siblings as they are thrust out of everything familiar to them through the discovery of a magical wardrobe that transports them to Narnia, a magical world ruled by the Ice Queen. Together, the Pevensie siblings must navigate this strange land, as they encounter talking animals, fairytale creatures, and a curse that must be broken. Narnia tells a story of courage, unselfishness, and wisdom in an enchanting, spellbound world.
The cast features Brian Helm as Aslan/Professor/Father Christmas, Madeline Alemi as the White Witch, Jimmy Rustenhaven as Tumnus/Mr. Beaver/Fenris, Rose Scott as Mrs. Beaver/White Stag, Elijah Turner as Peter/Dwarf, Mia Floriani as Susan, Roper Oswald Scott as Edmund (Cast X), Massey Grace Fuchs as Edmund (Cast Y), Hailey Howell as Lucy (Cast X), and Margaret Wilson as Lucy (Cast Y), with Briana Newton serving as swing.
The creative team includes director/choreographer Ty Lenderman, music director Tom Johnson, vocal director JD Willis, stage manager Emma White, scenic designer Melanie Mulder, lighting designer Melissa Andrews, Costume Designer Lindsay Schmeling, sound designer Josh Crawford, properties designer Iza Bateman, technical director Mike Jurkovlic, and production manager Phillip Hughen.
Narnia the Musical runs November 6th through December 20th at The Circuit Playhouse. School field trip performances are Tuesdays - Fridays at 10:00am and public performances are Friday, November 6th at 7:00pm and 2:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
General admission tickets are $35, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $25, and children under 18 are $15. Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Saturday, November 21st, and the performance is Saturday, November 28th.
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