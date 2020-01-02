Memphis' Professional Theatre Presents the Regional Premiere of INDECENT

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Friends of Facing History and Ourselves, Karen McCarthy, and super sponsor, Dr. Thomas Ratliff, is thrilled to present a new, pivotal work by Paula Vogel.

In 1923, a Jewish theatre troupe produced a controversial play on Broadway that led to the entire company being arrested on the grounds of obscenity. Playwright, Paula Vogel, recounts the controversy surrounding this play and the lives of the actors who created it. Indecent questions the fear of love, the joy of making art, and the courage to do so during the rise of Nazism.

This harrowing and ultimately triumphant story is directed by multi-time Ostrander Winner and Resident Company Member, Dave Landis (Kinky Boots, Cabaret). Teaming with Landis is Resident Company Member and choreographer, Daniel Stuart Nelson (Kinky Boots, Tuck Everlasting). Indecent's talented ensemble consists of Playhouse on the Square Associate Company Members Isaiah Rosales (Head Over Heels, Kinky Boots) as Lemmi, Hope Elizabeth Schafer (Head Over Heels) as Chana, and Donald Sutton (Kinky Boots, Cabaret) as Avram.

Memphis theatre favorites Eileen Peterson (Significant Other, Heathers), Mark Pergolizzi (On Golden Pond, Junk), and Rebecca Johnson (Cabaret) return to The Circuit Playhouse Stage, portraying the roles of Halina, Otto, and Vera. While Jason Spitzer (Shakespeare in Love) returns to Playhouse on the Square as Mendel.

Indecent's story is told through narrative dialogue, movement, and live music with musicians Tammy Holt, Nathan Nix, and Brent Strauss.

The complete cast list of Indecent is as follows:

Cast

Lemml, the Stage Manager - Isaiah Rosales

Chana, the Ingenue - Hope Elizabeth Schafer

Avram, the Ingenue - Donald Sutton

Halina, the Middle - Eileen Peterson

Mendel, the Middle - Jason Spitzer

Vera, the Elder - Rebecca Johnson

Otto, the Elder - Mark Pergolizzi

Musicians

Tammy Holt

Nathan Nix

Brent Strauss

Production Staff

Directed by: Dave Landis

Choreographer - Daniel Stuart Nelson

Production Manager/Technical Director - Phillip Hughen

Stage Manager - Abby Teal

Costume Designer - Lindsay Schmeling

Lighting Designer - Justin Gibson

Scenic Designer - Phillip Hughen

Properties Designer - Eli Grant

Sound Designer - Carter McHann

Playhouse on the Square's Production of Indecent Will Run in Conjunction with NJFT Holocaust Remembrance Days

Playhouse on the Square is proud to participate in the 6th annual National Jewish Theater Foundation Holocaust Theater International Initiative - Remembrance Readings. This production commemorates: International Holocaust Memorial Day - Monday January 27, 2020; Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) - April 20-21, 2020; and Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) - November 9-10, 2020. With our talents we honor the victims and survivors of the Holocaust. Our collective artistic goal is to keep alive their memories, stories, and, never to be forgotten lessons. May the power of live theatre serve as a moral compass in today's world and for future generations.

Performances will run Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm curtain and with 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Group rates are also available. Follow on social media using #INDECENTMEMPHIS.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance, sponsored by Arts First and the First Tennessee Foundation is January 30th.

For questions and booking, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496.





